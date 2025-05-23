Europe Class 1-3 Engine Management Sensors Aftermarket Report 2025: CASE Vehicles Drive Transformations - Forecasts to 2029

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Class 1-3 Engine Management Sensors Aftermarket, 2024-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis unveils significant evolutionary trends in the Class 1-3 engine management sensors (EMS) aftermarket in Europe, specifically targeting passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. This comprehensive report segments EMS into various categories, including camshaft/crankshaft sensors, manifold absolute pressure sensors, anti-lock brake system sensors, and mass airflow sensors. The 'other sensors' category encompasses vehicle speed sensors, variable valve timing solenoid sensors, exhaust gas temperature sensors, exhaust gas recirculation pressure sensors, throttle position sensors, coolant temperature sensors, and ignition knock sensors.

Forecasting unit shipments, revenue, and average prices at the manufacturer level through 2029, the report provides a robust analysis of each sensor category. It delves into the market share dynamics of key industry players, unravels distribution channel intricacies, and highlights technological advancements. Additionally, concise profiles of leading suppliers offer insightful perspectives on their strategies and contributions to the market landscape.

A significant focus of the report is the impact of connected, automated, shared, and electric (CASE) vehicles on the EMS aftermarket. Leveraging both driving and restraining factors, the report identifies growth opportunities that stakeholders and market players can capitalize on. With the base year set as 2024, the forecast period extends from 2025 to 2029, ensuring a forward-looking perspective on market trajectory.

This strategic market study caters to industry professionals seeking to navigate the evolving European EMS aftermarket, providing data-driven insights and actionable intelligence for informed decision-making in an increasingly complex market environment.

Key Topics Covered:

Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Product Definitions

Transformation in the European Class 1-3 EMS Aftermarket

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Class 1-3 EMS Aftermarket

Ecosystem

Competitive Environment: Class 1-3 EMS Aftermarket

Growth Generator: Key Findings and CASE Impact

Key Findings

CASE Impact, 2029

Growth Generator: Total Class 1-3 EMS Aftermarket

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Average Pricing Forecast

Revenue Share by Distribution Channel

Revenue Share by Brand

Company Profiles

Growth Generator: Camshaft/Crankshaft Position Sensor Aftermarket

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Average Pricing Forecast

Revenue Share by Brand

Growth Generator: MAP Sensor Aftermarket

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Average Pricing Forecast

Revenue Share by Brand

Growth Generator: ABS Sensor Aftermarket

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Average Pricing Forecast

Revenue Share by Brand

Growth Generator: MAF Sensor Aftermarket

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Average Pricing Forecast

Revenue Share by Brand

Growth Generator: Other Sensors Aftermarket

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Average Pricing Forecast

Revenue Share by Brand

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Private Labels

Growth Opportunity 2: eCommerce

Growth Opportunity 3: Growth of Connected Vehicles

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

List of Exhibits

