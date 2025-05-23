Europe Class 1-3 Engine Management Sensors Aftermarket Report 2025: CASE Vehicles Drive Transformations - Forecasts to 2029

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Class 1-3 Engine Management Sensors Aftermarket, 2024-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis unveils significant evolutionary trends in the Class 1-3 engine management sensors (EMS) aftermarket in Europe, specifically targeting passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. This comprehensive report segments EMS into various categories, including camshaft/crankshaft sensors, manifold absolute pressure sensors, anti-lock brake system sensors, and mass airflow sensors. The 'other sensors' category encompasses vehicle speed sensors, variable valve timing solenoid sensors, exhaust gas temperature sensors, exhaust gas recirculation pressure sensors, throttle position sensors, coolant temperature sensors, and ignition knock sensors.
Forecasting unit shipments, revenue, and average prices at the manufacturer level through 2029, the report provides a robust analysis of each sensor category. It delves into the market share dynamics of key industry players, unravels distribution channel intricacies, and highlights technological advancements. Additionally, concise profiles of leading suppliers offer insightful perspectives on their strategies and contributions to the market landscape.
A significant focus of the report is the impact of connected, automated, shared, and electric (CASE) vehicles on the EMS aftermarket. Leveraging both driving and restraining factors, the report identifies growth opportunities that stakeholders and market players can capitalize on. With the base year set as 2024, the forecast period extends from 2025 to 2029, ensuring a forward-looking perspective on market trajectory.
This strategic market study caters to industry professionals seeking to navigate the evolving European EMS aftermarket, providing data-driven insights and actionable intelligence for informed decision-making in an increasingly complex market environment.
Key Topics Covered:
Research Scope
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Product Definitions
Transformation in the European Class 1-3 EMS Aftermarket
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Class 1-3 EMS Aftermarket
Ecosystem
- Competitive Environment: Class 1-3 EMS Aftermarket
Growth Generator: Key Findings and CASE Impact
- Key Findings
- CASE Impact, 2029
Growth Generator: Total Class 1-3 EMS Aftermarket
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Average Pricing Forecast
- Revenue Share by Distribution Channel
- Revenue Share by Brand
- Company Profiles
Growth Generator: Camshaft/Crankshaft Position Sensor Aftermarket
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Average Pricing Forecast
- Revenue Share by Brand
Growth Generator: MAP Sensor Aftermarket
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Average Pricing Forecast
- Revenue Share by Brand
Growth Generator: ABS Sensor Aftermarket
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Average Pricing Forecast
- Revenue Share by Brand
Growth Generator: MAF Sensor Aftermarket
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Average Pricing Forecast
- Revenue Share by Brand
Growth Generator: Other Sensors Aftermarket
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Average Pricing Forecast
- Revenue Share by Brand
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Private Labels
- Growth Opportunity 2: eCommerce
- Growth Opportunity 3: Growth of Connected Vehicles
Appendix & Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
List of Exhibits
