Vascular Grafts Market Research 2025: Analysis and Forecasts 2021-2029 - Robot-assisted Endovascular Surgery Set to Expand in MedTech Innovations

This comprehensive study on the global vascular grafts market provides an in-depth analysis of current trends, emerging opportunities, market size, forecasts, and growth rates. It includes segments such as aortic vascular grafts, peripheral vascular grafts, abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) stent grafts, and thoracic aortic aneurysm (TAA) stent grafts. The detailed geographical segmentation encompasses five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

In an evolving competitive landscape, established industry giants like W.L. Gore, Medtronic, Cook Medical, and Terumo face rising competition from innovative start-ups and mid-tier companies such as Artivion, known for their novel product developments. This dynamic shift is influencing market strategies and growth trajectories.

A notable advancement is the growing integration of robot-assisted technology in endovascular procedures, previously limited to general and orthopedic surgeries. Companies like Intuitive Surgical and Medtronic, with their extensive robotic systems installed across healthcare facilities, are paving the way for changes in how endovascular procedures are approached, creating collaborative opportunities for robotic, MedTech, and healthcare entities.

Key Growth Opportunities:

APAC Market Expansion: With its economic and demographic growth, the Asia-Pacific region presents substantial growth potential for vascular graft technologies.

Fenestrated and Branched Endovascular Aortic Repair (F/BEVAR): This technology, offering superior adaptability to complex aortic anatomies, enhances treatment outcomes and represents a pivotal market segment.

Robot-assisted Endovascular Surgery: As robotic technology advances, its application in endovascular procedures promises improved precision and patient outcomes, marking a significant industry evolution.

Key Topics Covered:

Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Transformation in the Vascular Grafts Market

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Vascular Grafts Industry

Ecosystem in the Vascular Grafts Market

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Key Competitors' Presence by Segment

Growth Generator: Vascular Grafts Market

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Vascular Graft Procedure Trends

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Landscape: Select Companies

Growth Generator: North America

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: Europe

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: APAC

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: MEA

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: LATAM

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: APAC Market

Growth Opportunity 2: Fenestrated and Branched Endovascular Aortic Repair F/BEVAR

Growth Opportunity 3: Robot-assisted Endovascular Surgery

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

List of Exhibits

