Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

NEW YORK, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference held May 22nd are now available for online viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company’s resource section.
May 22nd
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Keynote Presentation: “What’s next for precious metals?”
-Jeff Christian, Managing Partner of CPM Group
|Viva Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: VAUCF | TSXV: VAU)
|StrikePoint Gold, Inc.
|(OTCQB: STKXF | TSXV: SKP)
|Honey Badger Silver Inc.
|(OTCQB: HBEIF | TSXV: TUF)
|Relevant Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: RGCCF | TSXV: RGC)
|Keynote Presentation: “Surveying the Critical Metals Landscape,”
–Jack Lifton, Senior Advisor, Energy Fuels, Inc.
|Azimut Exploration Inc.
|(OTCQX: AZMTF | TSXV: AZM)
|Energy Fuels Inc.
|(NYSE American: UUUU | TSX: EFR)
|Lion Copper & Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: LCGMF | CSE: LEO)
|Alaska Silver Corp.
|(Pink: WAMFF |TSXV: WAM)
|Cygnus Metals Ltd.
|(OTCQB: CYGGF |TSXV: CYG |ASX: CY5)
|Power Metallic Mines, Inc.
|(OTCQB: PNPNF |TSXV: PNPN)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
