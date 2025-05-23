Apollo Capital Comments on MediPharm Labs’ Failure to Respond to Reasonable Offer to Ensure Fair, Lawful and Transparent 2025 Annual Meeting

MediPharm Labs Board Continues to Obstruct the Appointment and Oversight of an Independent Chair

Failure to Appoint an Independent Chair to Oversee the Election of Directors at the Annual Meeting Prevents Shareholders from Exercising their Legal Right to Hold the Current Board Accountable for their Epic Failures

Board Made No Attempt to Engage with Apollo Capital; Instead Resorted to Continued Campaign of Misdirection and Character Assassination Aimed to Undermine Shareholders Demanding Change

Shareholders Deserve the Opportunity to Elect New Leaders in a Lawful and Fair Election

Apollo Capital Reiterates Commitment to Transparent Election Process for the Benefit of All Shareholders

URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO DISREGARD MEDIPHARM LABS’ GREEN PROXY CARD AND VOTE THE GOLD PROXY CARD "FOR" APOLLO CAPITAL'S SIX DIRECTOR NOMINEES

TORONTO, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Technology Capital Corporation (“Apollo Capital”) which together with its affiliates and associates collectively is one of the largest shareholders of MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQB: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs”, or the “Company”), owning approximately 3% of the Company’s common stock, today announced that MediPharm Labs’ Board of Directors (the “Board”) did not respond to Apollo Capital’s “With Prejudice” offer to the Board to ensure the rights of shareholders are protected in connection with the Company’s upcoming 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholder to be held on June 16, 2025 (the “Annual Meeting”).

Apollo Capital distributed the offer to MediPharm Labs counsel on May 21, 2025 – seeking to ensure a lawful and fair election overseen by an independent Chair in order to protect the rights of shareholders at the Annual Meeting. The offer, which Apollo Capital shared publicly, was unilaterally ignored by MediPharm Labs’ Board, who made no attempts whatsoever to engage with representatives of Apollo Capital.

Apollo Capital Chairman and CEO Regan McGee commented, “MediPharm Labs and its Board continue to demonstrate their utter disregard for the rights of shareholders, preferring to further entrench themselves rather than honour their fiduciary duty to act in shareholders’ best interests. Apollo Capital’s offer was made in good faith to take the necessary steps to do right by MediPharm Labs shareholders, and it is damning that the Board would put its own personal interests ahead of the law and the interests of Company shareholders.

“The record needs to be set straight after all the misleading, defamatory and demonstrably untrue statements from the MediPharm Labs Board. Outside of MediPharm Labs, all litigation that I am involved in is related to each other. It is effectively one litigation and was initiated by me in order to protect shareholders from a small group of rogue board members who I sued for breaching their fiduciary duties. Tellingly, but not surprisingly, the MediPharm Labs Board wants to suggest that this is somehow a bad thing!

“The Company’s attempts to villainize me are merely a feeble attempt to misdirect shareholders away from legitimate concerns regarding their staggering mismanagement of MediPharm Labs, which they have yet to answer for.”

To be clear, MediPharm Labs’ Board is obviously trying to confuse the shareholders into thinking that it is a bad thing that board members who breach their fiduciary duties should be sued and held accountable.

Now, let’s shine the spotlight back on what matters – your investment.

Apollo Capital’s nominees know how to build successful businesses, know how to get deals done, and know how to raise money.

In response to the Company’s allegations against one of Apollo Capital’s nominees for election to the Company’s Board, Regan McGee, Apollo Capital encourages shareholder to understand the facts regarding Mr. McGee and one of his businesses, Nobul Technologies Inc. (“Nobul”):

Nobul was named to the prestigious 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ , which ranks the 500 fastest-growing technology companies across North America. The recognition further validates Nobul’s impact at a continental scale, placing it among the elite group of companies that are shaping the future of tech through extraordinary financial performance, sustained growth, and breakthrough innovation.

, which ranks the 500 fastest-growing technology companies across North America. The recognition further validates Nobul’s impact at a continental scale, placing it among the elite group of companies that are shaping the future of tech through extraordinary financial performance, sustained growth, and breakthrough innovation. Nobul topped the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ , earning the #1 spot with an astounding four-year revenue growth rate of 72,944%—the highest of any Canadian company on the list. The Fast 50 recognizes the country’s most transformative and innovative technology companies based solely on audited financial performance. Nobul’s top placement highlights its unmatched ability to deploy capital efficiently, scale rapidly, and deliver exceptional returns.

, earning the #1 spot with an astounding four-year revenue growth rate of 72,944%—the highest of any Canadian company on the list. The Fast 50 recognizes the country’s most transformative and innovative technology companies based solely on audited financial performance. Nobul’s top placement highlights its unmatched ability to deploy capital efficiently, scale rapidly, and deliver exceptional returns. Nobul has been recognized on CNBC’s Upstart 100 , a list of the world’s most promising venture-backed startups. Selected from global nominees, Nobul stood out as a high-growth disruptor.

, a list of the world’s most promising venture-backed startups. Selected from global nominees, Nobul stood out as a high-growth disruptor. Regan McGee invented the Real Estate Marketplace Method and System ( Patent # 12,260465 ) issued by the US Patent Office on March 25, 2025. The patent incorporates Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Matching Algorithms for Consumers, Real Estate Agents and Properties, as well as Blockchain to facilitate secure, traceable Real Estate processes.

) issued by the US Patent Office on March 25, 2025. The patent incorporates Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Matching Algorithms for Consumers, Real Estate Agents and Properties, as well as Blockchain to facilitate secure, traceable Real Estate processes. Regan McGee founded Nobul when he was in a hospital rehabilitation centre recovering from a severe spinal cord injury and learning how to walk again; Refusing to be slowed down by being disabled, he is tenacious, willing to put in the hard work, and he never gives up .



The Board’s attempts to malign the business acumen and character of Regan McGee and Apollo Capital’s nominees are a pathetic distraction from the fact that the MediPharm Labs Board has presided over the catastrophic destruction of 99% of shareholder value.

Apollo Capital is focused on what matters – protecting MediPharm Labs shareholders’ investment.

Apollo Capital asks shareholders to consider the dire state of MediPharm Labs:

MediPharm Labs is on track to run out of money by November 2025 – a mere six months from now.

No one on MediPharm Labs’ slate of Board Members has ever built anything of note.

Apollo Capital's highly experienced director nominees – John Fowler, Alan D. Lewis, David Lontini, Demetrios Mallios, Regan McGee, and Scott Walters – will implement much-needed business and governance reforms in their first 100 days, including:

Slashing executive and Board compensation and suspending all equity/cash awards until a new performance-aligned structure is in place.

Eradicating the eye-watering $1,200,000 per year blown on travel and “other expenses”.

Implementing an immediate spending lockdown by freezing all non-essential, discretionary expenditures.

Beginning a revenue quality and margin analysis by assessing the sustainability, growth, and profitability of each business line.

Launching zero-based budgeting by rebuilding the company’s cost structure from the ground up based on necessity and ROI.

Restoring transparent shareholder communication, including: Regular interactive earnings calls A comprehensive Investor Day within the first 100 days Open channels for shareholder feedback and dialogue

Implementing a new executive compensation plan directly tied to performance against key operational and financial targets.

Shareholders can visit www.CureMediPharm.com, to sign up for important campaign updates.

To access Apollo Capital's Circular and related proxy materials, including a proxy or voting instruction form, visit SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

