U.S. Home Networking Products Market Report 2025: Mesh, Wi-Fi 7, 5G Mobility and Fallback, and Router-enabled Services Competitive Landscape

This research investigates the changing home networking space. It examines consumer awareness of and demand for home networking products and services, including consumer awareness of home networking features and willingness to subscribe to premium services such as professional technical support, whole-home cybersecurity, and advanced parental controls.

The home networking landscape continues to evolve, with networking products incorporating new technology and features including Wi-Fi 7, mesh networking, 5G mobility and fallback, and router-enabled services.

Key Topics Covered:

Connected Home Landscape

Average Number of Connected Devices per HH by Category

Average Number of Connected CE Devices Owned by Device Type - Trending

Average Number of Smart Home Devices Owned - Trending

Distribution of Smart Home Adopters by Number of Devices

Market Trends

ISP Deployments

New Router Functionality

Leading Player Assessment

2024 US Product Releases and Announcements

Home Network Router Forecast - United States

Home Network Router Sales and Leases to Consumers - Retail and ISP Channel

Adoption of 5G/LTE Routers

Router Adoption by Model

Router Adoption Channel - ISP vs. Retail

Adoption of Routers by Source

Home Networking Product Ownership Among US Internet Households

Brand of Home Network Router/Wi-Fi Mesh Network - Trending

Wi-Fi Router/Gateway Brand by Acquisition Channel (ISP vs. Retail)

Adoption of Gateway-Enabled Services - Trending

Adoption of Gateway-Enabled Services - Free vs. Paid

Familiarity with Home Networking Technologies - Trending

Mesh Networking and Extenders

Whole Home Wi-Fi Mesh Networking System Adoption Among Router Owners

Most Recent Wi-Fi Extender/Mesh Networking Unit Acquisition Channel

Home Internet Net Promotor Score by Network Router/Gateway Brand

Most Recent Wi-Fi Network Router Acquisition Channel - Trending

Most Recent Wi-Fi Extender/Mesh Networking Unit Acquisition Channel - Trending

Home Internet Service Issues Experienced in Past 90 Days - Trending

Impact of Compounded Service Issues on Home Internet Provider Net Promoter Score

Net Promoter Score of Home Internet Provider by Service Issues Experienced

Number of Home Internet Service Issues by Home Size

Home Internet Service Issues Experienced by Home Size

Router/Gateway Applications

Use of Router/Gateway Apps

Router/Gateway App Feature Usage

Use of Router/Gateway App by Router Brand

Router/Gateway App Feature Usage by Router Brand

Impact of Router App Usage on Internet Provider NPS

Router-Enabled Services

Interest in New Router-Enabled Services from Home Internet Provider

Interest in New Service from Internet Service Provider by Current Access Method

Interest in Tested Service Concepts by Parental Status and Age of Householder

Demographic Profile of Interested Buyers - Age, Parental Status, Second Home

Product Purchasing

Home Networking Product Purchasing (2018-2024)

Top Brands of Home Network Products Purchased or Received in Past 6 Months

Home Networking Devices Purchase Intention

Router/Gateway Purchase Intentions Among Current Product Owners by Acquisition Channel

Mesh Networking Unit Purchase Intentions Among Current Product Owners by Acquisition Channel

