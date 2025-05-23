Saudi Arabia Electric Kitchen Appliances Market - Competition, Forecast & Opportunities to 2030 | Strategies for Success in Saudi Arabia's Dynamic Electric Kitchen Appliances Market

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Electric Kitchen Appliances Market by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia Electric Kitchen Appliances Market was valued at USD 523.45 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 641.01 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 3.43%.

Market growth is being fueled by rising disposable income, rapid urbanization, and the shift toward fast-paced lifestyles that prioritize convenience and efficiency. Consumers are increasingly drawn to time-saving kitchen solutions such as smart ovens, dishwashers, and coffee machines.

The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative, which emphasizes modernization and improved quality of life, has led to greater purchasing power and interest in modern home appliances. Additionally, a growing number of dual-income households and working women has amplified the demand for energy-efficient appliances that simplify household tasks. The market is steadily transitioning toward smart, connected kitchen devices as tech-savvy consumers seek greater convenience and innovation in daily routines.

Key Market Drivers: Technological Innovation

Technological advancements are a key factor propelling the electric kitchen appliances market in Saudi Arabia. Consumers are increasingly opting for smart devices that deliver both efficiency and convenience.

These modern appliances feature capabilities such as IoT connectivity, smartphone compatibility, and voice control integration. Such innovations allow users to manage and monitor their kitchen operations remotely, saving time and reducing energy consumption. These features also support national sustainability efforts and align with Vision 2030’s emphasis on technology-driven living standards. The demand for user-friendly, intelligent kitchen solutions continues to grow as households look for appliances that enhance comfort, utility, and efficiency.

Key Market Challenges: High Competition and Price Sensitivity

The electric kitchen appliances market in Saudi Arabia faces notable challenges from intense competition and consumer price sensitivity. With a wide array of local and international brands competing in the space, the market has become saturated, creating pressure on manufacturers to reduce prices. While consumers show interest in modern, feature-rich appliances, affordability remains a critical factor in their purchase decisions.

This has forced many companies to walk a fine line between innovation and cost control. Heavy promotional activity and frequent discounting also add to margin pressures, making it difficult for brands to retain profitability. To stay competitive, manufacturers must consistently innovate while keeping their offerings aligned with the value expectations of a budget-conscious customer base.

Key Market Trends: Rising Popularity of Energy Efficient Products

Energy efficiency is emerging as a dominant trend in the Saudi electric kitchen appliances market. The share of energy-efficient appliances in total home appliance sales rose from 18% in 2019 to 35% in 2022, signaling a strong shift in consumer behavior. This trend is reinforced by government-led initiatives such as the Saudi Energy Efficiency Program (Tarshid), which targets a 20% reduction in energy consumption by 2025.

In response, manufacturers are designing kitchen appliances with higher energy ratings and incorporating smart features to monitor usage and reduce waste. Additionally, growing urbanization and an expanding female workforce are increasing the demand for multifunctional, compact, and time-saving kitchen solutions. These factors are collectively accelerating the adoption of energy-efficient appliances across the Kingdom.

Key Players Profiled in this Saudi Arabia Electric Kitchen Appliances Market Report:

Haier Inc

Arçelik A.Ş.

Electrolux Appliances Middle East

Defy Appliances (PTY)

LG Electronics Inc.

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Viking Range

Koninklijke Philips

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $523.45 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $641.01 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.4% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

Report Scope:

In this report, the Saudi Arabia Electric Kitchen Appliances Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Saudi Arabia Electric Kitchen Appliances Market, by Type:

Automatic

Manual

Saudi Arabia Electric Kitchen Appliances Market, by Product Type:

Small Kitchen Appliances

Large Kitchen Appliances

Saudi Arabia Electric Kitchen Appliances Market, by End User:

Residential

Commercial

Saudi Arabia Electric Kitchen Appliances Market, by Distribution Channel:

Specialty Retailers

E-Commerce

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Departmental Stores

Others

Saudi Arabia Electric Kitchen Appliances Market, by Region:

Eastern

Western

Northern & Central

Southern

