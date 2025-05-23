Urbana Corporation Congratulates Tetra Trust Company on Being Selected by Wealthsimple to Provide Digital Asset Custody Services

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation ("Urbana" or the “Corporation”) (TSX and CSE: URB, URB.A) congratulates Tetra Trust Company (“Tetra”) on being selected by Wealthsimple to provide digital asset custody services.

Under this partnership, Tetra will act as one of Wealthsimple’s custodians for digital assets, marking the first time Wealthsimple has added a Canadian custodian to its roster. Wealthsimple will utilize Tetra Unity, Tetra’s institutional-grade platform, to streamline digital asset custody, execution, settlement, compliance, and risk management. This partnership is subject to approval by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization.

“Wealthsimple has consistently led innovation in Canadian financial services, and this partnership represents a significant milestone for both companies,” said Didier Lavallée, CEO of Tetra. “By combining Wealthsimple’s trusted consumer platform with our institutional-grade custody solutions, we’re creating a more secure and accessible digital asset ecosystem for Canadians.”

This strategic collaboration marks an exciting chapter in Canada’s digital asset landscape — secure, compliant and homegrown solutions built by Canadian companies, for Canadian investors.

Urbana currently owns 24,510,434 common shares, representing 55.6% of the Tetra common shares outstanding.

About Urbana

Urbana Corporation is a diversified corporation with a focus on financial services, information services and innovative technologies. The long-term goal of Urbana is to seek and acquire investments for income and capital appreciation through a combination of public and private investments. The portfolio mix of actively managed publicly traded securities with private equity investments has generated significant long-term investment results. For more information, visit www.urbanacorp.com.

About Tetra

Founded in 2019, Tetra is Canada’s first trust company licensed to custody digital assets. Backed by major players in the industry such as Urbana Corporation, the Canadian Securities Exchange, Icebook and Coinbase Ventures, Tetra delivers the most advanced digital asset storage technology, setting the standard for digital asset custody in the country. For more information, visit www.tetratrust.com .

For further information contact:

Elizabeth Naumovski

Investor Relations

(416) 595-9106 enaumovski@urbanacorp.com

Certain statements in this news release constitute “forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Urbana to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Unless required by applicable securities law, Urbana does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.