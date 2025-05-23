BIGBEAR.AI HOLDINGS (NYSE: BBAI) CLASS ACTION DEADLINE APPROACHING: Berger Montague Advises Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action by June 10, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berger Montague PC advises investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (“BigBear” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BBAI) on behalf of purchasers of BigBear securities between March 31, 2022 through March 25, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

BigBear, headquartered in McLean, VA, is an AI-driven technology company offering national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. In June 2021, BigBear.ai Holdings entered into a business combination with GigCapital4, Inc., a special purpose acquisition company. After the business combination was consummated on December 7, 2021, BigBear issued $200 million of convertible notes with a maturity date of December 15, 2026.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) BigBear maintained deficient accounting review policies; (ii) the Company incorrectly determined that the conversion option within the 2026 Notes qualified for the derivative scope exception under Accounting Standards Codification (“ASC”) 815-40 and failed to bifurcate the conversion option as required by ASC 815-15; (iii) thus, BigBear had improperly accounted for the 2026 Notes.

On March 18, 2025, BigBear disclosed that certain financial statements since fiscal year 2021 should no longer be relied upon and would be restated, in particular with respect to the accounting treatment of the Company's 2026 Notes.

On this news, BigBear's stock price fell $0.52 per share, or 14.9%, to close at $2.97 per share on March 18, 2025.

Then, on March 25, 2025, BigBear filed its 2024 10-K, disclosing that a “conversion option embedded within the 2026 Notes was incorrectly deemed to be eligible for a scope exception from the bifurcation requirements of ASC 815-15….” As a result, the Company’s financial statements were restated. The Company further disclosed that it had identified a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting – specifically, that BigBear had not “consistently executed [its] technical accounting review policies” with respect to certain non-routine, unusual, or complex transactions.”

On this news, BigBear's stock price fell $0.32 per share, or 9.11%, to close at $3.19 per share on March 26, 2025.

