United States Home Smarter Energy Research 2025: Market Intelligence, Solutions, Coordination, Services

This research explores US households' engagement with smart energy solutions and programs. It examines familiarity, adoption, and satisfaction with energy-efficient equipment and programs, including EV charging, solar and demand response. The survey assesses consumers' attitudes toward managing energy usage through smart devices, AI and services, to identify barriers and motivators for adopting energy innovations.
Data centers and the rise of AI processing are creating incredible demands for energy on the grid. In the consumer market, rising electrification of home appliances and growing adoption and charging of EVs at home are placing new electricity demand for consumers and straining the grid further. Smart home products provide a growing foundation for utilities and energy providers to shift demand to better manage the grid. Greater intelligence and coordination among smart energy-consuming devices empower consumers to lower energy costs and serve advance utilities' demand-response capabilities.
Key Topics Covered:
Introducing Energy Monitoring
Executive Summary
- Attitudes Towards Home Energy Consumption
- Energy Saving Actions
- Net Promoter Scores (NPS) by Sector
- Electricity Provider NPS, by Energy Program Familiarity and Participation
- Participation in Energy Programs
- Preferred Incentive to Allow Electricity Provider Adjust Thermostat
- Willingness to Share Energy Usage Data Between Devices
- Purpose of Smart Home Device Integration
- Interest in Energy Management Tools, by Smart Home Device Adoption
- Interest in Electricity Storage Solutions
- Appeal of Home and Portable Battery Solutions
Energy Costs and Consumption
- Average Monthly Expenditure
- Average Electricity Price to Residential Customers
- Consumer Perception of Monthly Electricity Bill
- Consumer Perception of Monthly Electricity Bill by Home Size
- Consumer Perception of Monthly Electricity Bill by Family Size
- Attitudes Towards Home Energy Consumption
- Not Enough Time/Info to Reduce Energy by Households with Kids
- Energy-Saving Actions Taken Over the Past 12 Months
- Energy Saving Actions
- Trends of Likelihood of Starting Major Home Renovation Projects
- Purpose of Starting Home Renovation Project
- % Selecting Energy Efficiency as Driver for Home Renovations
Smart Thermostats: Adoption, Intentions, NPS
- Smart Thermostat Adoption and Recent Purchases
- Overall Smart Thermostat Purchase Intention
- Overall Smart Thermostat Purchase Intention among Those Likely to Move in the next 6 months
- Overall Smart Thermostat Purchase Intention among Those Likely to Start a Home Renovation in the Next 6 Months
- Net Promoter Score: Smart Energy Devices
- Smart Thermostat NPS, Trending
Energy Programs: Familiarity & Use
- High Familiarity with Energy Programs Offered
- Participation in Energy Programs
- Energy Program Use
- Energy Program Use Details
- Likelihood of Participating in Utility Programs in the Future
Satisfaction with Electricity Provider
- Attitudes Toward Electricity Provider
- Net Promoter Scores (NPS) by Sector
- Electricity Provider NPS, by Energy Program Familiarity and Participation
Demand Response: Incentives, Churn, and UX
- Demand Response Participation
- Information Source for Demand Response Programs
- Top Motivation to Participant in Demand Response Program
- Incentive to Participate in Demand Response Program
- Estimated Number of Demand Response Events Called in Past 12 Months
- Duration of Demand Response Event
- Demand Response Event Experience
- Reasons for Not Participating in Demand Response Program
- Barriers to Demand Response Participation by Gender
- Barriers to Demand Response Participation by Age
- Reasons for Churning Demand Response Program
Smart Home Devices & Demand Response
- Products Consumers are Willing to Adjust Themselves During Peaks
- Products Consumers Will Allow Manufacturer or Utility to Adjust During Peaks
- Willingness to Adjust Products During Peaks, Among Smart Product Owners
- Preferred Incentive to Allow Electricity Provider Adjust Thermostat
Tracking & Monitoring Tools: Consumer Use and Interest
- Receive Electricity Consumption Breakdown from Energy Provider
- Frequency of Reviewing Consumption Breakdown
- Electricity Consumption Breakdown Review Methods
- Monitoring Home Energy Usage Through Other Applications among All US Internet Households
- Monitoring Home Energy Usage Through Other Applications among Owners of Specified Devices
- Valuable Tools of Home Energy Consumption Management
- Interest in Energy Management Tools, by Smart Home Device Adoption
Preferred Providers and Willingness to Share Data
- Willingness to Share Energy Usage Data Between Devices
- Willingness to Share Energy Usage Data Between Devices, by Device Ownership
- Current Integration of Multiple Smart Home Devices Work Together
- Purpose of Smart Home Device Integration
- Preferred Provider for Energy Usage Monitoring and Optimization App
Tracking Equipment Adoption: Solar, Storage, Electric Panels, EVs
- High Familiarity with Major Home Energy Equipment
- Ownership of Major Home Energy Equipment
- High Intention of Purchasing Major Home Energy Equipment
EV Ownership and Charging
- Ownership of Plug-in Electric Vehicles
- Vehicle Purchase Intentions: 12 Month Outlook
- Type of Vehicle Intenders
- BEV/PHEV Purchased in the Last 12 Months
- Reasons for Choosing an EV Over a Gas-Powered/Hybrid Vehicle
- Attitudes Toward Electric Vehicles by EV Ownership
- Preferred Charging Location of Electric Vehicles among EV Owners & Intenders
- Preferred Charging Location of Electric Vehicles by EV Owners or Intenders in Q4 2024
- EV Charging Equipment At Home
- Acquisition Channel of Home Chargers
- EV Charging Pain Points
- Information Source of Special Plan for EV Owners
Solar, Storage Drivers and Benefits
- Solar Ownership
- Solar Purchase High Intentions
- Reasons for Not Purchasing Solar Power Products
- Interest in Electricity Storage Solutions
- Appeal of Home and Portable Battery Solutions
- Adoption of Battery Storage
- Frequency of Using Home Battery to Power Home
- Home Battery Purchase Timing
Appendix
