United States Home Smarter Energy Research 2025: Market Intelligence, Solutions, Coordination, Services

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smarter Energy at Home in the United States: Intelligence, Coordination, Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research explores US households' engagement with smart energy solutions and programs. It examines familiarity, adoption, and satisfaction with energy-efficient equipment and programs, including EV charging, solar and demand response. The survey assesses consumers' attitudes toward managing energy usage through smart devices, AI and services, to identify barriers and motivators for adopting energy innovations.

Data centers and the rise of AI processing are creating incredible demands for energy on the grid. In the consumer market, rising electrification of home appliances and growing adoption and charging of EVs at home are placing new electricity demand for consumers and straining the grid further. Smart home products provide a growing foundation for utilities and energy providers to shift demand to better manage the grid. Greater intelligence and coordination among smart energy-consuming devices empower consumers to lower energy costs and serve advance utilities' demand-response capabilities.

Key Topics Covered:



Introducing Energy Monitoring

Executive Summary

Attitudes Towards Home Energy Consumption

Energy Saving Actions

Net Promoter Scores (NPS) by Sector

Electricity Provider NPS, by Energy Program Familiarity and Participation

Participation in Energy Programs

Preferred Incentive to Allow Electricity Provider Adjust Thermostat

Willingness to Share Energy Usage Data Between Devices

Purpose of Smart Home Device Integration

Interest in Energy Management Tools, by Smart Home Device Adoption

Interest in Electricity Storage Solutions

Appeal of Home and Portable Battery Solutions

Energy Costs and Consumption

Average Monthly Expenditure

Average Electricity Price to Residential Customers

Consumer Perception of Monthly Electricity Bill

Consumer Perception of Monthly Electricity Bill by Home Size

Consumer Perception of Monthly Electricity Bill by Family Size

Attitudes Towards Home Energy Consumption

Not Enough Time/Info to Reduce Energy by Households with Kids

Energy-Saving Actions Taken Over the Past 12 Months

Energy Saving Actions

Trends of Likelihood of Starting Major Home Renovation Projects

Purpose of Starting Home Renovation Project

% Selecting Energy Efficiency as Driver for Home Renovations

Smart Thermostats: Adoption, Intentions, NPS

Smart Thermostat Adoption and Recent Purchases

Overall Smart Thermostat Purchase Intention

Overall Smart Thermostat Purchase Intention among Those Likely to Move in the next 6 months

Overall Smart Thermostat Purchase Intention among Those Likely to Start a Home Renovation in the Next 6 Months

Net Promoter Score: Smart Energy Devices

Smart Thermostat NPS, Trending

Energy Programs: Familiarity & Use

High Familiarity with Energy Programs Offered

Participation in Energy Programs

Energy Program Use

Energy Program Use Details

Likelihood of Participating in Utility Programs in the Future

Satisfaction with Electricity Provider

Attitudes Toward Electricity Provider

Net Promoter Scores (NPS) by Sector

Electricity Provider NPS, by Energy Program Familiarity and Participation

Demand Response: Incentives, Churn, and UX

Demand Response Participation

Information Source for Demand Response Programs

Top Motivation to Participant in Demand Response Program

Incentive to Participate in Demand Response Program

Estimated Number of Demand Response Events Called in Past 12 Months

Duration of Demand Response Event

Demand Response Event Experience

Reasons for Not Participating in Demand Response Program

Barriers to Demand Response Participation by Gender

Barriers to Demand Response Participation by Age

Reasons for Churning Demand Response Program

Smart Home Devices & Demand Response

Products Consumers are Willing to Adjust Themselves During Peaks

Products Consumers Will Allow Manufacturer or Utility to Adjust During Peaks

Willingness to Adjust Products During Peaks, Among Smart Product Owners

Preferred Incentive to Allow Electricity Provider Adjust Thermostat

Tracking & Monitoring Tools: Consumer Use and Interest

Receive Electricity Consumption Breakdown from Energy Provider

Frequency of Reviewing Consumption Breakdown

Electricity Consumption Breakdown Review Methods

Monitoring Home Energy Usage Through Other Applications among All US Internet Households

Monitoring Home Energy Usage Through Other Applications among Owners of Specified Devices

Valuable Tools of Home Energy Consumption Management

Interest in Energy Management Tools, by Smart Home Device Adoption

Preferred Providers and Willingness to Share Data

Willingness to Share Energy Usage Data Between Devices

Willingness to Share Energy Usage Data Between Devices, by Device Ownership

Current Integration of Multiple Smart Home Devices Work Together

Purpose of Smart Home Device Integration

Preferred Provider for Energy Usage Monitoring and Optimization App

Tracking Equipment Adoption: Solar, Storage, Electric Panels, EVs

High Familiarity with Major Home Energy Equipment

Ownership of Major Home Energy Equipment

High Intention of Purchasing Major Home Energy Equipment

EV Ownership and Charging

Ownership of Plug-in Electric Vehicles

Vehicle Purchase Intentions: 12 Month Outlook

Type of Vehicle Intenders

BEV/PHEV Purchased in the Last 12 Months

Reasons for Choosing an EV Over a Gas-Powered/Hybrid Vehicle

Attitudes Toward Electric Vehicles by EV Ownership

Preferred Charging Location of Electric Vehicles among EV Owners & Intenders

Preferred Charging Location of Electric Vehicles by EV Owners or Intenders in Q4 2024

EV Charging Equipment At Home

Acquisition Channel of Home Chargers

EV Charging Pain Points

Information Source of Special Plan for EV Owners

Solar, Storage Drivers and Benefits

Solar Ownership

Solar Purchase High Intentions

Reasons for Not Purchasing Solar Power Products

Interest in Electricity Storage Solutions

Appeal of Home and Portable Battery Solutions

Adoption of Battery Storage

Frequency of Using Home Battery to Power Home

Home Battery Purchase Timing

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xqcaxx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.