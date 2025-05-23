Adyen Competitor Profile 2025

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitor Profile: Adyen 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Adyen is a global payment company that enables merchants to accept payments from online and offline channels. Launched in 2006, Adyen offers payment services to clients globally, enabling them to accept payments via more than 250 local payment methods (including debit and credit cards and alternative payment solutions) in over 150 currencies.

In addition to ecommerce payment acceptance for individual merchants, Adyen also offers Adyen for Platforms, a specialized product for online platforms and marketplaces. This service enables marketplaces to manage the payment process from onboarding individual merchants to final settlement of payments.

For offline payments, Adyen offers an array of traditional point-of-sale (POS) and mobile POS terminals to merchants in collaboration with Verifone. Adyen provides an end-to-end solution that connects merchants directly to all major and local card schemes and alternative payment methods. This way, Adyen optimizes the process by acting as gateway, processor, and acquirer, eliminating the need to connect with multiple third parties during the payment process. Adyen also enables its users to make contactless payments using Tap to Pay features offered by iPhones and Androids, allowing merchants to accept payments directly from their smartphone.

In addition, Adyen offers an open banking payment option that allows customers to pay directly from their bank account. In January 2025, Adyen launched Adyen Uplift, an AI-powered payment suite that optimizes payment transactions for businesses by improving authorization rates and reducing costs.



Key Highlights

In 2006, Adyen was founded.

In October 2016, Adyen expanded its payment processing capabilities to include credit card acquiring operations in Brazil, Hong Kong (China SAR), and Australia. This service was previously only available in the US and Europe.

In February 2019, Adyen launched a merchant payment service powered by open banking, enabling merchants to authenticate payments directly between consumers and banks.

In August 2024, Launched operations in India, after receiving approval from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as an Online Payment Aggregator.

In January 2025, Launched Adyen Uplift, an AI-powered payment suite that optimizes payment transactions for businesses.

