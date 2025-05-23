Global Caustic Soda Industry Outlook Report 2025-2030: Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Caustic Soda Industry Outlook to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global caustic soda capacity is poised to witness considerable growth, with a projected capacity increase of about 6% from 2024 to 2030.
Asia is set to dominate this growth due to its use in industries such as chemical manufacturing, paper, water treatment, petroleum refining, textiles, food processing, and cleaning products such as soaps and detergents. A total capacity of 3.89 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) is likely to be added in Asia by 2030, with China and India being central to the capacity expansion in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global Caustic Soda Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region
- Key Highlights
- Global Caustic Soda Capacity Contribution by Region
- Global Planned and Announced Capacity Caustic Soda Additions
- Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announce Caustic Soda Plants by Region
- New Projects Announcements
- Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Caustic Soda Plants
02. Global Caustic Soda Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country
- Global Caustic Soda Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2020-2030
- Global Caustic Soda Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2024
- Caustic Soda Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries
- Caustic Soda Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries
03. Global Caustic Soda Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company
- Global Caustic Soda Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2024
- Global Caustic Soda Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies
04. Caustic Soda Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia
- Caustic Soda Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Caustic Soda Projects in Asia
05. Caustic Soda Capacity Outlook in the Middle East
- Caustic Soda Capacity in the Middle East by Key Countries, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Caustic Soda Projects in the Middle East
06. Caustic Soda Capacity Outlook in North America
- Caustic Soda Capacity in North America by Country, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Caustic Soda Projects in North America
07. Caustic Soda Capacity Outlook in FSU
- Caustic Soda Capacity in FSU by Country, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Caustic Soda Projects in FSU by Country
08. Caustic Soda Capacity Outlook in Europe
- Caustic Soda Capacity in Europe by Key Countries, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Caustic Soda Projects in FSU by Country
09. Caustic Soda Capacity Outlook in South America
- Caustic Soda Capacity in South America by Key Countries, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Caustic Soda Projects in South America
10. Caustic Soda Capacity Outlook in Other Regions
- Caustic Soda Capacity in Africa by Country, 2020-2030
- Caustic Soda Capacity in Oceania by Country, 2020-2030
11. Appendix
