Global Caustic Soda Industry Outlook Report 2025-2030: Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Caustic Soda Industry Outlook to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global caustic soda capacity is poised to witness considerable growth, with a projected capacity increase of about 6% from 2024 to 2030.

Asia is set to dominate this growth due to its use in industries such as chemical manufacturing, paper, water treatment, petroleum refining, textiles, food processing, and cleaning products such as soaps and detergents. A total capacity of 3.89 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) is likely to be added in Asia by 2030, with China and India being central to the capacity expansion in the region.



Scope

Global caustic soda capacity outlook by region from 2025 to 2030

Caustic Soda planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies

Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook by region and key countries

Key details of the caustic soda plants globally (capacity from 2020 to 2030)

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, planned, and announced caustic soda plants globally

Identify opportunities in the global caustic soda industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and outlook of caustic soda capacity data

Assess key project data of your peers and competitors

Key Topics Covered:



01. Global Caustic Soda Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region

Key Highlights

Global Caustic Soda Capacity Contribution by Region

Global Planned and Announced Capacity Caustic Soda Additions

Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announce Caustic Soda Plants by Region

New Projects Announcements

Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Caustic Soda Plants

02. Global Caustic Soda Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country

Global Caustic Soda Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2020-2030

Global Caustic Soda Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2024

Caustic Soda Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries

Caustic Soda Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries

03. Global Caustic Soda Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company

Global Caustic Soda Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2024

Global Caustic Soda Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

04. Caustic Soda Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia

Caustic Soda Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Caustic Soda Projects in Asia

05. Caustic Soda Capacity Outlook in the Middle East

Caustic Soda Capacity in the Middle East by Key Countries, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Caustic Soda Projects in the Middle East

06. Caustic Soda Capacity Outlook in North America

Caustic Soda Capacity in North America by Country, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Caustic Soda Projects in North America

07. Caustic Soda Capacity Outlook in FSU

Caustic Soda Capacity in FSU by Country, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Caustic Soda Projects in FSU by Country

08. Caustic Soda Capacity Outlook in Europe

Caustic Soda Capacity in Europe by Key Countries, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Caustic Soda Projects in FSU by Country

09. Caustic Soda Capacity Outlook in South America

Caustic Soda Capacity in South America by Key Countries, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Caustic Soda Projects in South America

10. Caustic Soda Capacity Outlook in Other Regions

Caustic Soda Capacity in Africa by Country, 2020-2030

Caustic Soda Capacity in Oceania by Country, 2020-2030

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/id2vag

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.