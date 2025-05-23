Italy Cards and Payments Market Opportunities and Risks Analysis Report 2025: Cash, Card, Credit Transfer, Direct Debits, and Cheques 2020-2028

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 'Italy Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2028' report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Italian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, card, credit transfer, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2020-24e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2024e-28f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.



The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.



The 'Italy Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2028' report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Italian cards and payments industry, including:

Current and forecast values for each market in the Italian cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, card, credit transfer, direct debits, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Italian cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

The competitive landscape of the Italian cards and payments industry.

Key Highlights

Contactless payments are increasingly being used for public transport. In March 2024, Autolinee Toscane, a public transport service provider in Tuscany Region, implemented a contactless payment system on all bus lines in the region, including the Florence tram. This system allows commuters to conveniently pay for their tickets using contactless payment cards, smartphones, and wearables directly on board all urban and extra-urban networks. Within the first five months of its launch, the system facilitated 3.5 million contactless payments. Previously, in February 2022, the Italian City of Genoa introduced contactless payment technology that allows citizens and tourists to access public transport using debit, credit, and prepaid cards.

Nexi is the leading merchant acquirer in Italy. To expand its share, in September 2023, Nexi collaborated with Intesa Sanpaolo to launch a SoftPOS solution in Italy. The partnership enables Intesa Sanpaolo's SME customers to accept contactless payments via smartphones and tablets. In September 2024, the company introduced the SoftPOS PRO; a device that can be seamlessly integrated with a merchant's existing applications. This innovative solution enables shop assistants in retail chains to conveniently process payments from customers anywhere within the store. Meanwhile, in June 2024, Nexi collaborated with all the pharmaceutical companies of the Cities of Caltanisetta, Ragusa, and Siracusa to accept payment on the Nexi payment platform to book medical tickets.

The European Union's (EU) Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation represents a significant advancement in the integration of contactless payments into electric vehicles (EV) charging stations across Italy and Europe. The law, effective from April 2024, mandates all public EV charging stations in the EU to install contactless card scanners by the end of 2025; making it easier for EV drivers to pay for charging services. This is expected to drive the adoption of contactless payments and enhance the overall user experience for EV drivers. Between January and September 2024, Ewiva, the joint venture between the Volkswagen Group and electric charging solution company Enel X Way, installed 115 ultra-fast charging points for EVs at 30 new stations in Italy, including contactless payment facilities supporting cards and mobile wallets.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Payment Instruments



4. Card-Based Payments



5. Merchant Acquiring



6. Ecommerce Payments



7. In-Store Payments



8. Buy Now Pay Later



9. Mobile Payments



10. P2P Payments



11. Bill Payments



12. Alternative Payments



13. Payment Innovation



14. Job Analysis



15. Payment Infrastructure and Regulation



16. Appendix

Competitive Landscape

Intesa Sanpaolo

UniCredit Bank

UBI Banca

Banca Carige

Banca Sella

Credito Emiliano

ING Bank

Banca Mediolanum

Banca di credito cooperativo di Roma

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

BPER Banca

Banco BPM

BNP Paribas

Poste Italiane

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

Diners Club

Bancomat

