Norway Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2025: Understand Targets, Frameworks, and Technology-specific Incentives

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Norway Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers policy measures and incentives used by Norway to promote renewable energy.The report details promotional measures in Norway both for the overall renewable energy industry and for specific renewable energy technologies that have potential in the country.

The report offers comprehensive information on major policies governing the renewable energy market in the country and provides information on renewable policies/developments at a regional/municipal level. The report discusses renewable energy targets and plans along with the present policy framework, giving a fair idea of overall growth potential of the renewable energy industry. The report also provides major technology specific policies and incentives provided in the country.

Reasons to Buy

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about policy decisions being taken for different renewable energy sources.

Identify opportunities and challenges in exploiting various renewable technologies.

Compare the level of support provided to different renewable energy technologies in the country.

Be ahead of competition by keeping yourself abreast of all the latest policy changes.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

2 Policy Snapshot

3 Renewable Energy Targets

4 Energy Act

5 National Climate Plan

6 Climate Change Act

7 Hydrogen Energy

8 Auctions

9 Guarantees of Origin (GO)

10 Energi21

11 Watercourse Regulation Act

12 Waterfall Rights Act

13 Act on Offshore Renewable Energy Production (The Offshore Energy Act)

14 Green Recovery Package

15 Green Conversion Package

16 Resource Rent Tax



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jyf96n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.