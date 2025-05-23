Clear Blue Commercial Celebrates 11 Years of Value-Driven Commercial Real Estate and Sustainability Impact

Petaluma, California, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In 2014, Clear Blue Commercial, Inc. set out with a bold vision: to save the planet through real estate. Eleven years later, the California-based commercial real estate firm is not only still standing; it’s thriving, proving that sustainable practices and strong business results can go hand in hand.

A certified B Corp, green business, woman-owned business, and small business, Clear Blue Commercial specializes in large-scale property and facility management, brokerage, sustainability consulting, and project management. But at the heart of everything it does lies a deeper purpose: to operate with integrity, transparency, and a relentless commitment to environmental and social impact.

“From the beginning, our values were clear: we can and must use business as a force for good,” said Carolyn Pistone, President and Managing Director of Clear Blue Commercial. “The greatest challenges we face, climate change, social inequity, and instability, require bold, integrated solutions. Commercial real estate offers an enormous opportunity to make a difference.”

And make a difference Clear Blue Commercial has. Through turf conversion alone, it saves millions of gallons of water per year, a metric the company has tracked for a decade and continues to watch grow. Its energy-saving initiatives, including solar installations and full-site LED conversions, have saved clients millions of dollars while simultaneously reducing carbon emissions and adding value to properties.

But for Pistone, the data only tells part of the story. “In a field where much of the work is behind the scenes, fixing HVAC systems, handling tenant complaints, it can be hard to see the meaning,” she said. “That’s why we track our carbon diversion, water savings, and financial impact. It allows us to show our team and our clients the powerful results of their day-to-day work.”

Clear Blue Commercial’s ethos, centered on CLEAR air and water, transparency, and a triple bottom line of people, planet, and profit, has guided every decision from day one. The firm has been widely recognized for its efforts, including awards for Best For The World and North Bay Biz’s Best Green Business in 2016.

Now, with a decade of impact behind her, Pistone is extending Clear Blue’s mission into a new chapter. A sought-after speaker and consultant, she is using the firm’s data-driven success story to show other entrepreneurs and leaders what’s possible when values drive business.

“The biggest myth I fight is the idea that capitalism is a zero-sum game,” Pistone said. “That, for me to win, you have to lose. That’s simply not true. We’ve built a seven-figure business that proves sustainability can be profitable and transformative.” As the sole author of Open for Joy: A Journey of Healing and Business Success, Pistone is now working on her next book while continuing to lead workshops and keynote events across the country.

Reflecting on Clear Blue Commercial’s first 11 years, Pistone sees only more opportunity ahead. “There’s still so much work to be done. But the last decade has taught us that when you lead with purpose and act with intention, you can change everything: from your local community to the climate itself.”

