Apollo Art Auctions Presents: Fine Asian Art

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.

LONDON, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Art Auctions is pleased to announce its upcoming sale, Fine Asian Art, taking place on 7th June 2025 at 10:00 AM BST. The auction will be held live at our Central London showroom (63–64 Margaret Street, W1W 8SW) and streamed online via the Apollo Art Auctions platform, offering collectors worldwide the chance to acquire pieces of exceptional quality and provenance.

This carefully curated sale features a diverse selection of Asian art, with highlights from prominent provenances such as Ben Janssens, Giselle Croes, and Eskenazi. Spanning centuries of craftsmanship and cultural expression, the collection includes sculpture, ceramics, metalwork, and decorative arts from China, Tibet, and Japan.

Sale Highlights Include:

Lot 12: Chinese Gold Knife Handle with Turquoise Inlay

An exquisite knife handle showcasing delicate gold filigree and turquoise inlays. The metalwork features an abstract representation of a taotie mask — an auspicious mythical beast symbolizing power and protection.

Lot 13: Chinese Gold and Silver Standing Figure

A refined standing figure crafted from gold and silver, offering insight into the artistic and cultural aesthetics of its period. The figure's attire provides a detailed glimpse into period fashion and craftsmanship.

Lot 65: Chinese Qing Dynasty Porcelain Wall Vase in Gourd Form

This elegant gourd-shaped wall vase is rooted in a form that originated during the Song/Yuan dynasties. Once modeled after practical water bottles for horses, the shape evolved into a highly decorative genre. This example combines its form with intricate enamel decoration, making it a versatile and sought-after collector’s piece.

Lot 122: Tibetan Bronze Repoussé Depicting Vajrapani

A dynamic bronze repoussé sculpture of Vajrapani, a powerful bodhisattva revered in Mahayana and Vajrayana Buddhism. The piece displays intense spiritual energy through muscular form and stylized motion, reflecting the mastery of Tibetan metalwork and the deity’s protective presence.

Lot 157: Japanese Iron Articulated Model of a Snake

Signed by Muneyoshi Tanaka Tadayoshi (1958), this iron sculpture exemplifies the intricate Japanese tradition of jizai okimono. These lifelike, articulated models were crafted by armorers transitioning to the art world in the Edo period. Snakes and dragons remain highly prized for their fluid, naturalistic movement captured entirely in metal.

All lots will be available for private viewing by appointment at our London showroom. Our white-gloved team ensures professional handling and in-house international shipping.

For viewing appointments, bidding registration, or further information:

Asianart@apolloauctions.com | +44 7424 994167

https://auction.apolloauctions.com/auctions/5-1THEC1/fine-asian-art-prince-collection