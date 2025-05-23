A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.

LONDON, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Art Auctions is proud to announce a landmark sale. Fine Ancient Art – Shipwrecked Phoenician Treasures, taking place on 7th June 2025 at 15:00 GMT.

From the depths of the ancient Mediterranean to today’s refined collections, this exceptional auction offers a thoughtful introduction to the Phoenicians — seafarers who played a role in trade and cultural exchange across the ancient world.

This highly anticipated sale features artifacts recovered from a long-lost shipwreck. Each piece tells a story — not only of their journey, but also of the craftsmanship and cultural influences reflected throughout the sale. Made using early mould-making techniques, they illustrate the artistic practices of the Phoenicians and their interaction with neighbouring cultures, including those of Egypt and Greece.

These were not everyday items. They were devotional offerings, placed in sanctuaries and temples, where flickering oil lamps cast shadows on sacred walls. Rich in iconography and steeped in meaning, these artifacts once served as powerful symbols of faith, ritual, and maritime connection in the ancient Mediterranean.

The collection has been previously published and exhibited, reflecting its historical interest and well-documented provenance. Each artifact has been preserved for over two thousand years, providing insight into aspects of spiritual and artistic life in the ancient Phoenician world. A scholarly, illustrated publication will accompany each lot, offering useful context for collectors, historians, and researchers.

Some notable highlights are:

Lot 5: PHOENICIAN TERRACOTTA TRITON HYBRID FIGURE WITH FISH TAIL

Lot 9: PHOENICIAN TERRACOTTA STANDING MALE FIGURE IN A POSE OF PRAYER OR BLESSING - TL TESTED

Lot 11: PHOENICIAN TERRACOTTA MODEL OF A MEDIUM-SIZED BOAT WITH CREW

Lot 15: PHOENICIAN TERRACOTTA GROUP WITH BIRTH SCENE

For further insight into the collection, watch our ancient art expert Alessandro Neri discuss the significance of these remarkable pieces: Watch on YouTube

This auction offers a rare opportunity to connect with a collection shaped by a remarkable journey — from shipwreck and rediscovery to the possibility of new ownership. These objects once travelled across the ancient seas for ancient rituals and faith and now stand ready to be part of modern collections.

Payments will be accepted in USD, GBP, and EUR. All items will ship from Spain and are supported by export licenses in full compliance with international cultural heritage regulations. Apollo Art Auctions will handle the entire process, ensuring a smooth and transparent experience for all buyers. Please allow up to six weeks for licensing and delivery.

For more information, to book a viewing, or to register to bid:

enquiries@apolloauctions.com | +44 7424 994167

Explore the catalogue and register online at: https://auction.apolloauctions.com/auctions/5-1SP87C/fine-ancient-art-shipwrecked-phoenician-treasures