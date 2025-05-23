GoldRhein Exchange Unveils Institutional API Gateway for Faster Trading

Berlin, Germany, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

GoldRhein Exchange has officially launched a new Institutional API Gateway, delivering sub-millisecond latency and robust throughput capacity tailored for high-frequency, algorithmic, and institutional traders. This new product release reinforces GoldRhein Exchange’s commitment to building secure, high-efficiency infrastructure for advanced trading strategies across global markets.







The newly released gateway connects directly with the GoldRhein Exchange matching engine and supports both REST and WebSocket protocols. It is designed to handle thousands of order requests per second while maintaining real-time market data streaming and immediate order execution. The gateway also enables seamless portfolio monitoring, position reporting, and integrated risk management for multi-strategy teams and institutional desks.



“Institutional traders today require infrastructure that is not only fast but secure, compliant, and deeply integrated with risk control frameworks,” said by Markus Engelhardt, a senior infrastructure lead at GoldRhein Exchange. “This launch demonstrates our continued investment in latency-sensitive systems that meet the technical standards of today’s global capital allocators.”



The GoldRhein Exchange Institutional API Gateway offers:



Ultra-low latency connectivity with global co-location options



Secure key segmentation and encrypted access tokens



Real-time order status and trade reconciliation interfaces



Embedded execution limiters and exposure risk parameters



Scalable architecture for hedge fund, family office, and broker use



In addition to the technology stack, GoldRhein Exchange has released a comprehensive developer toolkit, onboarding documentation, sandbox environment, and direct support line for API clients. The onboarding program includes assisted integration, test-driven deployment, and compliance-ready operational walkthroughs.



This technical rollout follows GoldRhein Exchange’s recent expansion in strategic global markets, with operational support centers now active in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. These developments form part of a broader strategy to become the platform of choice for institutional-grade digital asset engagement.



Security remains a cornerstone of the release. API access is protected through IP whitelisting, multi-factor authentication, and tiered permission settings. All institutional trading activities are auditable in real-time, with detailed logs and surveillance integration available to meet internal governance or regulatory inspection requirements.



GoldRhein Exchange plans to expand the offering with additional modules, including FIX protocol support, cross-venue routing, and advanced execution analytics in future versions. These features aim to reinforce the exchange’s positioning as a full-stack solution for digital asset strategy execution.



Visit GoldRhein Exchange Institutional API to explore connectivity options, access the developer documentation, and learn more about advanced trading solutions, API security features, and institutional onboarding support.



Disclaimer:



The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

