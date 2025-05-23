Assystem: Combined General Meeting of 23 May 2025 - Voting results and dividend for financial year 2024

Combined General Meeting of 23 May 2025

Voting results and dividend for financial year 2024

Paris-La Défense, on 23 May 2025, 6.00 p.m (CET) – Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 – ASY), confirms that its Combined General Meeting was held today, at the Centre de conférences Etoile Saint Honoré located at 21-25 rue Balzac, 75008 Paris, chaired by Mr. Dominique Louis, Chairman and CEO.

The quorum was 85.417% and the General Meeting approved all resolutions submitted to vote except for the fourth resolution (Approval of related-party agreement).

In particular, the General Meeting:

approved the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the year ended on December 31 st , 2024,

, 2024, also decided the payment of a dividend of €1.00 per share for the 2024 financial year,

which remainder will be paid with the following schedule:

8 July 2025: ex-date,

9 July 2025 (after-market closure): record date,

10 July 2025: payment date,





The results of votes will be available on the Company’s website (www.assystem.com).

