DIAGNOS Announces the Engagement of Allele Capital Partners

BROSSARD, Quebec, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a pioneer in early detection of critical health issues using advanced technology based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces the engagement of Allele Capital Partners, LLC (“Allele”) to provide capital markets advisory and social media services to the Corporation.

As per the agreement signed between Allele and DIAGNOS, Allele is entitled to a monthly compensation of US$7,500, payable in advance in cash, for the period of May 22, 2025 to August 22, 2025 (the “Trial Period”). During the Trial Period, DIAGNOS may terminate the agreement at its sole discretion with thirty (30) business days advanced written notice to Allele. Upon expiry of the Trial Period, the agreement shall renew, upon written confirmation from DIAGNOS, for an additional nine (9) months at the same monthly compensation fee of US$7,500. At its sole discretion, Allele may terminate the agreement at any time during the term. The compensation will be paid using the liquidities of the Corporation.

Headquartered in Southeast Florida, USA, Allele provides capital markets advisory and merchant banking services to life science companies. As part of the services to be rendered to the Corporation, Allele will assist DIAGNOS in refining and strengthening its business strategy in order to optimize milestones, capital needs and capital markets objectives with the ultimate goal of maximizing shareholder value.

Allele is acting at arm’s length to the Corporation. As of the date of this announcement, Allele, together with any of its principals, do not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Corporation.

The engagement of Allele is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, DIAGNOS aims to provide more information to healthcare clinicians to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

