Attached is a copy of a filing with the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) regarding transactions of managers and closely associated persons, announcing the acquisition of 95,000 shares in Alvotech at ISK 1,260 per share, by Alvogen Lux Holdings S.ár.l., the second largest shareholder in Alvotech. The date of the transaction is May 20, 2025. Alvogen Lux Holdings' largest shareholders are CVC (40%), Aztiq (30%) and Temasek (20%).

