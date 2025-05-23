Results of Annual General Meeting

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 23 May 2025.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

ResolutionVotes
For		Percentage of votes cast Chair’s DiscretionPercentage of votes castVotes AgainstPercentage of votes castVotes Withheld
14,027,23295.36186,0504.4010,0000.2427,215
24,062,07795.62186,0504.3800.002,370
33,867,21092.19186,0504.44141,5153.3755,722
43,901,07993.08186,0504.44104,0622.4859,306
53,935,64194.05186,0504.4562,9441.5065,862
63,946,12793.11186,0504.39105,9132.502,529
73,950,24195.08202,7174.881,4830.0496,056
84,008,26494.98210,3794.981,4830.0430,371
93,820,64091.56214,4715.14137,7233.3077,663
103,967,56294.35200,5014.7736,9180.8845,516
114,011,99194.39200,5014.7238,0050.890
123,913,97294.23200,5014.8339,2290.9496,795
134,033,11794.89210,3794.957,0010.160

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 210,953,740 at the voting record date, 2.01% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17


