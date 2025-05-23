Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights

 | Source: Octopus Apollo VCT plc Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 23 May 2025 the Company purchased for cancellation ‭11,959,418 ordinary shares of 0.1p each at a price of 47.27p per share.

The following Directors were included within the share cancellation and cancelled shares at a price per share of 47.27p:

 No. of SharesCurrent HoldingPercentage of Issued Share Capital
Christopher Powles14,14934,1420.003
Alex Hambro55,91357,7370.006

Following this transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 1,045,600,555 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53


Recommended Reading

  • May 23, 2025 12:40 ET | Source: Octopus Apollo VCT plc
    DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION

    OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION  Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1....

    Read More
    DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION
  • May 22, 2025 13:15 ET | Source: Octopus Apollo VCT plc
    Final Results

    Octopus Apollo VCT plcFinal Results Octopus Apollo VCT plc today announces the final results for the year ended 31 January 2025. Octopus Apollo VCT plc (‘Apollo’ or the ‘Company’) is a Venture...

    Read More
    Final Results