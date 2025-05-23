Art Meets Anarchy: TASS HUB Names Artlanta as Official Creative Partner to Champion Web3 Content Ownership

Influencer and Artist with 1.1M+ Followers Joins Web3’s Fastest-Growing Creator Marketplace

HARNDUP, Denmark, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decentralized content marketplace, TASS HUB, empowering creators with true ownership and anonymous transactions, announced a high-profile partnership with viral artist and cultural influencer Artlanta.

With more than 1.1 million Instagram followers, Artlanta comes with a reputation for rebellious creativity, painting for icons such as rapper Drake, music producer DJ Khaled, and mixed martial artist Sean O’Malley aka “Suga.” Many also remember him for his headline-grabbing encounter with the U.S. President Donald Trump.

The collaboration will see Artlanta serve as official creator, promoter, and ambassador for TASS HUB, marking a major step in bringing Web3-native content platforms to the cultural mainstream.

Why Artlanta?

With over 1.1 million followers on Instagram and a portfolio that includes celebrity commissions and exotic car art, Artlanta is more than an artist, he is a movement.

The creator, who says he draws inspiration from Basquiat and Andy Warhol, is known for his raw, unfiltered work, including a now-infamous portrait of Trump getting shot in the ear.

His famous declaration, “I’LL NEVER BE CONTROLLED BY THE MATRIX!” embodies the very demand for a platform like TASS HUB where creativity thrives without middlemen.

“TASS HUB is the next wave.” Artlanta said in a viral video rallying his audience. “You guys can sell your content, sell your services on there and accept crypto. So it's anonymous, less fees and you have full creative freedom.”

As part of the partnership, the multi-dimensional artist will mint exclusive NFT’s and physical art collections directly on TASS HUB, engage with fans through its social layer, and help onboard fellow creators from the world of hip-hop, visual arts, and digital culture.

“Web2 turned creators into renters. TASS HUB gives them the keys to their kingdom,” said TASS HUB founder Peter Senius. “Bringing Artlanta on board is a huge validation of that mission. He is an up and coming star in the art game that is blowing up fast and we are glad to have him on our team.”

Centralized Platforms Are Rigged. TASS HUB Is the Counterpunch

It’s a poorly kept secret that the traditional content economy has taken a wrecking ball to creator independence. In the past, fees as high as 50% on some platforms, algorithmic censorship especially targeting NSFW creators, and murky licensing rules saw artists locked out of the wealth they generate.

However, the launch of TASS HUB is flipping that script and putting profit, privacy, and control back into the hands of creators. The platform is built on Solana to guarantee speed and ultra low fees while enabling:

Anonymous Crypto Payments : This means no banks, no chargebacks, and no deplatforming.

: This means no banks, no chargebacks, and no deplatforming. Zero Gatekeepers : Peer-to-peer sales with no third-party approval or takedown risks.

: Peer-to-peer sales with no third-party approval or takedown risks. Content NFTs (cNFTs) : From adult-oriented uploads to lo-fi beats and digital art, everything can be minted, owned, and monetized on TASS HUB with programmable royalties.

: From adult-oriented uploads to lo-fi beats and digital art, everything can be minted, owned, and monetized on TASS HUB with programmable royalties. Smart Licensing : Creators define their own IP terms via smart contracts

: Creators define their own IP terms via smart contracts $TASSHUB Token: At the heart of TASS HUB is the $TASSHUB meme token, allowing users to stake, govern, and transact in a tokenized ecosystem where they keep 100% of profits.



On TASS HUB, creators will enjoy a sovereign economy where they can mint once and monetize for a lifetime, never having to worry about middlemen or monthly cuts.

What’s Next?

This Artlanta partnership kicks off a series of onboarding initiatives as TASS HUB accelerates its 2025 roadmap. Upcoming milestones include:

Q2 2025: Currently onboarding brand ambassadors on the “nice” and ”naughty” of the platform. The first 100 early adopters will get to post, mint, and achieve before everyone else. Those interested can add their names to the waitlist on the TASS HUB website.

Currently onboarding brand ambassadors on the “nice” and ”naughty” of the platform. The first 100 early adopters will get to post, mint, and achieve before everyone else. Those interested can add their names to the on the TASS HUB website. Q3 2025 : TASS HUB platform launch

: TASS HUB platform launch Q4 2025 : Cross-chain expansion

: Cross-chain expansion 2026+: Global creator bounties, VR/AR integration, and strategic mainstream collaborations

About Artlanta

Born in Decatur, Georgia, Artlanta is a multifaceted artist, painter, and musician known for his unique paint-splatter style on luxury cars and celebrity collaborations. He has painted exotic cars for high-profile personalities, including Lamborginis, Ferraris, and Rolls-Royce. His paintings have sold for tens of thousands of dollars, including a Muhammad Ali piece that sold for over $40,000.

About TASS HUB

TASSHUB is a Web3-powered adult content platform and crypto coin built for creators and users, offering anonymous, crypto-based payments, decentralized content ownership, and lower fees. Think OnlyFans, but with full privacy, real ownership, even more power and money to the creators, and smarter monetization through NFTs, smart contracts, and community governance.

Official Links

Contact:

Peter senius

marketing@tasshub.com

