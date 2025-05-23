Storytailors Unveils AI-Powered Film “Prove It” for CHP, Names Aleksander Bach (Director, Hitman: Agent 47) as Executive and Head of Creative

Dublin, Ireland , May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a pioneering move for advertising and filmmaking, Storytailors AI Studio today announced the release of Prove It, one of the first government-commissioned films crafted by human creatives using AI tools and next-generation virtual production workflows. Produced entirely without cameras for the California Highway Patrol, Prove It honours Motorcycle Safety Month and will be distributed statewide.

Prove It - AI-Powered film for the California Highway Patrol

The launch of Prove It marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of creative production, combining human direction with generative AI to deliver a compelling, cinematic safety message at scale. The project represents a rare fusion of cinematic storytelling with next-generation creative technology, resulting in a powerful narrative that calls on motorcycle riders to "prove" their skill not by taking risks, but by prioritizing safety.

Simultaneously, Storytailors also announced the appointment of Aleksander Bach, internationally acclaimed director of Hitman: Agent 47, as Executive and Head of Creative. Known for his cinematic vision and global commercial work, Bach will now lead all creative AI film initiatives across the studio’s expanding slate.

A First for Statewide Government Campaigns

Riester, the principal agency, was led by Peter Buck (CCO), Paul Svancara (ACD, Art), Mike Rushing (CD, Copy), Samara Byrne (Sr. Producer), Hayley Winter (Account Director), and Claire Sheriff (Account Supervisor), who drove the vision. Storytailors AI Studio produced the project, with AI OR DIE directing, prompting, and editing using cutting-edge generative AI to craft a cinematic narrative. The project featured music by Sebastian Pille and audio engineering by AE Media.

As one of the first state agencies to harness generative AI, the CHP’s Prove It redefines public awareness campaigns, blending human creativity with AI’s limitless potential. Launching across broadcast, digital, and social platforms statewide, it sets a bold new standard for public communications storytelling.

Key Details

Public Sector Meets AI : This is believed to be one of the first generative AI-driven concept films distributed statewide by a U.S. law enforcement agency.

: This is believed to be one of the first generative AI-driven concept films distributed statewide by a U.S. law enforcement agency. Creative Innovation Meets Cause : Produced in conjunction with Motorcycle Safety Month, the film aligns with the CHP’s statewide commitment to reducing fatalities among motorcyclists.

: Produced in conjunction with Motorcycle Safety Month, the film aligns with the CHP’s statewide commitment to reducing fatalities among motorcyclists. New Leadership, Bold Vision: Aleksander Bach’s appointment as Executive and Head of Creative reinforces Storytailors’ mission to define the next chapter of cinematic AI storytelling.

Executive Commentary

"This is a defining moment for us—not just as filmmakers, but as technologists," said James Dubec, Founder and Executive Producer at Storytailors. “With ‘Prove It,’ we’ve demonstrated that AI doesn’t have to compromise craft. It can elevate purpose, scale creativity, and deliver powerful narratives more quickly and effectively. And now, with Aleksander Bach joining us as Executive and Head of Creative, we’re doubling down on that vision.”

Aleksander Bach, Executive and Head of Creative of Storytailors, added: “As a filmmaker, I see AI as a tool for the creative human spirit. With ‘Prove It,’ we’re not just producing content; we’re reshaping the creative economy itself. Storytailors is building something bold, and I’m thrilled to lead this new chapter in filmcraft where soul steers the machine.”

About Storytailors

Storytailors is shaping the future of filmmaking in the age of artificial intelligence. More than a studio, it operates as a flexible story system where emotion, technology, and creative authorship converge. Storytailors blends the creative human spirit with AI to create deeply resonant motion stories for brands, agencies, and original IP ventures.

To view the film or learn more about Storytailors, visit www.storytailors.com.

