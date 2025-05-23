High Production Costs Challenge Saudi Diabetic Food Industry: Strategies for Cost Optimization and Market Growth

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Diabetic Food Market by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Saudi Arabia Diabetic Food Market was valued at USD 371.21 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 492.34 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.82%.

The market is witnessing steady growth driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes among both the aging population and younger demographics. With a heightened focus on disease prevention and healthier diets, demand has risen for food products designed to support blood sugar regulation.

Technological innovations in food processing - such as the use of natural sweeteners and low-calorie alternatives - have improved the appeal and availability of diabetic-friendly products. Additionally, government health campaigns and chronic disease prevention initiatives are fostering a greater shift toward functional, low-sugar dietary options. These factors are collectively expanding the diabetic food landscape across Saudi Arabia, particularly in urban centers where lifestyle diseases are more pronounced.

Key Market Drivers: Large Pool of People Suffering from Diabetes

The growing diabetic population in Saudi Arabia is a significant factor driving the demand for diabetic-friendly food products. According to recent 2024 data, the country reported 45.83 deaths per 100,000 due to diabetes, making it one of the leading causes of mortality after cardiovascular disease. This high prevalence, especially among the elderly and increasingly among younger age groups, has intensified public awareness around managing diabetes through better nutrition.

As a result, more consumers are actively seeking products such as sugar-free snacks, low-glycemic foods, and beverages formulated for diabetic health. The increasing burden of diabetes is directly influencing the food industry to diversify offerings tailored to this expanding consumer base, fueling sustained market growth.

Key Market Challenges: High Production Costs

High production costs present a major barrier in the Saudi diabetic food market. The use of premium ingredients such as sugar substitutes, dietary fibers, and other low-glycemic components significantly increases manufacturing expenses. Additionally, compliance with rigorous food safety regulations and the implementation of strict quality control further add to production costs.

These factors contribute to higher retail prices, limiting affordability and consumer access - particularly among lower-income groups. In a price-sensitive market, diabetic food products often struggle to compete with traditional alternatives, restraining broader adoption. Addressing these cost constraints through local sourcing and process optimization will be essential for market expansion.

Key Market Trends: Increased Focus on Functional Foods

Saudi consumers are increasingly shifting toward functional foods that offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition, particularly for managing conditions like diabetes. This trend reflects a growing interest in wellness and preventive care. Products enriched with ingredients such as fiber, probiotics, prebiotics, and essential nutrients are gaining traction for their role in promoting blood sugar stability, digestive health, and immune support.

Manufacturers are responding by launching diabetic-friendly items that integrate these value-added components, catering to evolving consumer preferences. As nutritional awareness continues to rise, the functional foods segment is expected to play a critical role in shaping the future of the diabetic food market in Saudi Arabia.

Key Players Profiled in this Saudi Arabia Diabetic Food Market Report:

Nestlé Middle East FZE

Unilever PLC

Kellanova

PepsiCo, Inc

Naturals Ice Cream

SKKY Desserts Pvt Ltd

Lazza

Rebel Creamery

FIFTY 50

Danone

Report Scope:

In this report, the Saudi Arabia Diabetic Food Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Saudi Arabia Diabetic Food Market, by Product Type:

Baked Products

Beverages

Confectionery

Dairy Products

Breakfast Cereals

Saudi Arabia Diabetic Food Market, by Distribution Channel:

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Saudi Arabia Diabetic Food Market, by Region:

Eastern

Western

Northern & Central

Southern

