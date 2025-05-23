Delisting of Securities from The Nasdaq Stock Market

Delisting of Securities of Bruush Oral Care Inc., IX Acquisition Corp., BAIYU Holdings, Inc., DUET Acquisition Corp., ENGlobal Corporation, Perception Capital Corp. III, Biora Therapeutics, Inc., Akoustis Technologies, Inc., iLearningEngines, Inc., Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp., Cartica Acquisition Corp, CSLM Acquisition Corp., Broad Capital Acquisition Corp, Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation, Western Acquisition Ventures Corp., Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I, Canoo Inc., and CSLM Acquisition Corp., from The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of Bruush Oral Care Inc. Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s securities were suspended on June 28, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, units, and warrants of IX Acquisition Corp. IX Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on October 15, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of BAIYU Holdings, Inc. BAIYU Holdings, Inc.’s stock was suspended on November 21, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock, warrants, and units of DUET Acquisition Corp. DUET Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on November 26, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of ENGlobal Corporation. ENGlobal Corporation’s stock was suspended on December 6, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, units, and warrants of Perception Capital Corp III. Perception Capital Corp. III’s securities were suspended on December 9, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Biora Therapeutics, Inc. Biora Therapeutics, Inc.’s stock was suspended on December 11, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. Akoustis Technologies, Inc.’s stock was suspended on December 18, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock and warrants of iLearningEngines, Inc. iLearningEngines, Inc.’s securities were suspended on January 2, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock, rights, and units of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on January 7, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, units, and warrants of Cartica Acquisition Corp. Cartica Acquisition Corp’s securities were suspended on January 13, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, warrants, units, and rights of CSLM Acquisition Corp. CSLM Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on January 22, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock, units, and rights of Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp’s securities were suspended on January 23, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, units, and warrants of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation’s securities were suspended on January 23, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the units of Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. Western Acquisition Ventures Corp.’s security was suspended on January 23, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock, units, and warrants of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp I. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I’s securities were suspended on January 23, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock and warrants of Canoo Inc. Canoo Inc.’s securities were suspended on January 29, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.