Clearwater Properties Agents Receive Top Producer Honors

SEELEY LAKE, Mont., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearwater Properties is proud to announce the recipients of its Top Producer Awards for 2024. Each year in April, the regional brokerage awards its top 10 agents and brokers in sales volume for the previous calendar year, recognizing both their excellence in sales and their dedication to their clients and the areas they serve.

Top producer and Broker, Mike McCooey, an avid outdoorsman and conservationist, is based out of Clearwater’s Coeur d’Alene office and makes his mark in land and recreational properties, providing valuable insight and expertise to both buyers and sellers across Northern Idaho.

Clearwater’s #2 producer, Whitefish-based REALTOR® and Montana native, Rebecca Kyle, is known and celebrated for her transparency, work ethic and dedication to her clients and community. Nominated as Best Real Estate Agent in Best of Whitefish 2025, she specializes in helping both buyers and sellers embrace the Northwest Montana lifestyle.

Broker, Kurry Mills Hoffman, held the third-place spot in 2024. With roots running deep across the city of Butte and the Pipestone Valley region of Montana, she excels at assisting clients across the spectrum of real estate, from residential and recreational property sales to commercial and land acquisitions.

"We are proud to recognize our agents for their success and professional achievements across the states and regions that we serve," says Clearwater Properties CEO, Shaun Michael Lewis. "This recognition highlights our commitment to excellence in real estate across the Mountain West. As we continue to stake our claim as the region's premier brokerage, each of these agents exemplify the cutting-edge marketing and five-star client service that define the Clearwater Properties experience."

About Clearwater Properties: Founded in 1993, Clearwater Properties is an award-winning real estate brokerage specializing in recreational, residential, and ranch properties across Montana, Idaho, Washington, and Wyoming, North Dakota, Costa Rica, and Belize. With over 30 office/agent locations, Clearwater Properties has been recognized as one of "America's Best Brokerages" by The Land Report and is the #1 Sports Afield Trophy Properties® brokerage worldwide in both sales volume and number of transactions. As stewards of the areas they serve, the 120+ agents of Clearwater Properties give back a portion of all real estate proceeds to the communities in which they were earned.

Sports Afield Trophy Properties Affiliation:

Clearwater Montana Properties is the exclusive territory broker participant with Sports Afield in Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, Wyoming and Washington. Its affiliation with Sports Afield Trophy Properties® (SATP) has been one of the biggest game changers in real estate for Clearwater. Clearwater Montana Properties is proud to be the #1 Sports Afield Trophy Properties brokerage in the world in total sales volume and number of transactions. Since 1887, the iconic “Sports Afield” name has been synonymous with outdoor recreation and conservation, which not only aligns with the brokerage’s mission, but also greatly magnifies its marketing reach.

Clearwater Giving Fund:

The Clearwater Giving Fund is Clearwater Properties’ way of ensuring that every transaction gives back. Through this charitable program, a portion of each sale is directed to a local service group or charitable organization selected by the Agent. At the end of each calendar year, Clearwater presents donations to organizations within the communities where those transactions occurred. Serving as a positive force in the communities it serves is central to Clearwater’s mission and values. To date, the company has donated more than $1.2 million through the program, helping to strengthen and uplift the very communities it calls home.

Contact the Headquarters office of Clearwater Montana Properties in Seeley Lake at (406) 677-3000 or via e-mail at info@clearwaterproperties.com. Shaun Michael Lewis can be reached at shaun@clearwaterproperties.com. Information regarding agents and available properties can be viewed on the company’s website at: ClearwaterProperties.com .

