SoundHound AI, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. May 27, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises SoundHound AI, Inc. ("SoundHound" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SOUN) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between May 10, 2024 and March 3, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). SoundHound AI, Inc. investors have until May 27, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The class action lawsuit against SoundHound alleges that the company and certain of its executives made false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose key information during the Class Period. Specifically, the complaint asserts that:

(i) material weaknesses in SoundHound’s internal controls over financial reporting impaired its ability to effectively account for corporate acquisitions;

(ii) SoundHound overstated both the extent to which it had remediated and its ability to remediate these internal control weaknesses;

(iii) as a result of these weaknesses, the company’s reported goodwill following its acquisition of Amelia Holdings, Inc. was inflated and would need to be corrected;

(iv) further, SoundHound would likely require additional time and resources to properly account for its SYNQ3 and Amelia acquisitions; and

(v) the above issues increased the risk that SoundHound would be unable to file certain financial reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a timely manner.



The lawsuit further alleges that on March 4, 2025, SoundHound disclosed that it would be unable to file its annual report for 2024 on time. The company explained that due to the complexity of accounting for the SYNQ3 and Amelia acquisitions, it required additional time to prepare the financial statements and accompanying notes. Additionally, SoundHound acknowledged identifying material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting. Following this announcement, SoundHound’s stock price dropped by nearly 6%, according to the complaint.

