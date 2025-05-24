FanRoom LIVE Reaches Show Milestone Garnering between 6 Million and 9 Million Views per Show as It Begins Its Star-Studded 2025 Season

LOS ANGELES, CA, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FanRoom LIVE kicked off its 2025 season and sixth year with STRANGER THINGS star Cara Buono who participated in the renown Virtual Meet & Greet with many several enthusiastic fans from around the world coupled with FanRoom LIVE's Host and Executive Producer JAE BENJAMIN accompanied by the shows new Co-Host: Veteran Entertainment Reporter and TV personality, ASHLEY NICOLE SINGLETON! Benjamin is going on year 6 of Hosting and Executive Producing the show and is also currently in talks for several upcoming feature films and a major endorsement deal. Ashley Nicole Singleton boards the show as its new permanent Co-Host while continuing to grace red-carpets globally reporting on the hottest news in entertainment and bringing her years of experience and wealth of contacts to the platform. With Jae and Ashley excitingly teamed up on-camera, the chemistry is electric and will have fans even more engaged.





As this season begins, you can be assured the excitement is mounting. FanRoom LIVE is now getting between 6 MILLION and 9 MILLION views per show on the "iTube" platform, not including the various social media platforms like Youtube and the streamers. The show is garnering 87% of fans participating with and in the show from the United States, it's also pulling a 50/50 gender split, not including LGBTQ, with a demographic of 18 year olds - 55+ year olds. This is a massive accomplishment for the show, the FanRoom LIVE team and more importantly "THE FANS" for whom none of this would be possible. All at FanRoom LIVE want the fans to know we love them and can not thank them enough for their years of ongoing support for our show. The amassed fanbase, online support and loyal viewership for the show has led to many several potential endorsement deals, sponsorships, brand marketing deals and more to begin talks with the platform. FanRoom LIVE has shows booked and continuing to be added through the rest of the Spring and into the Summer/Fall and with that said is proud to announce some upcoming exclusives. June 15th Jae Benjamin and Ashley Singleton with fans will sit down with Guy Bar and Ori Bejerano live from Tel Aviv Israel to discuss the future of Artificial Intelligence, Anti-Semitism and where it all goes after they shocked the world with their viral DeepFake Anti-Kanye West Celebrity AI video that fooled the world and lead to news outlets globally covering their viral DeepFake video. This Q&A is sure to turn heads and really spark some incredible healthy debates. Also in June top director/cinematographer Elias Acosta whose new movie "Sanky Panky 4", the forth installation of Acosta's acclaimed franchise will sit down with Benjamin and Singleton with the cast of Sanky Panky and fans. Sanky Panky 4 is now in theaters throughout the Dominican Republic, soon South America, the United States then streaming platforms. If these shows weren't enough, through Jae Benjamin's years of friendship to recent Boxing Hall of Fame Inductee First Lady of Boxing Jackie Kallen, who Mega Ryan played in the movie: AGAINST THE ROPES, a movie about and based on Jackie Kallen and her influence on women in boxing which changed the sport forever, Kallen returns to FanRoom LIVE with her new fighter, current IBF Bantamweight World Champion Shurretta Metcalf for a PRE-FIGHT Q&A with fans and more, for Metcalf's live upcoming title fight on NETFLIX against Dina Thorslund who will try and strip Metcalf of her belt on July 11th from Madison Square Garden in New York City. FanRoom LIVE will be having its first VIP TICKETED FIGHT NIGHT LIVE EVENT & VIP WATCH PARTY in support of Shurretta Metcalf and Jackie Kallen in association with NETFLIX, Jake Paul and MVP during the fight on July 11. Fans and like will be able to join Jae Benjamin, Ashley Singleton, Fight Night LIVE's Pro-Boxing commentator, Former WBU Junior Middleweight Champion and Star of NBC's The Contender Jimmy Lang. The Contender also starred Jackie Kallen, Sugar Ray Leonard and Sylvester Stallone. Jimmy Lang currently is part of the training team for Magic Johnson's 'Washington Commanders' and recently co-starred alongside Jae Benjamin and Tom Sizemore in the movie, The Legend of Jack and Diane. Along with Benjamin, Singleton and Lang, there will be tons of celebrity drop-ins, boxing greats and more as they all cheer-on Shurretta Metcalf while also commentating on the fight and speaking to Kallen and Metcalf exclusively Pre and Post Fight on July 11th. Jackie Kallen will return yet again to FanRoom LIVE last week of August for a PRE-FIGHT Q&A with Antonio Sabato Jr. taking questions from fans and the like for his upcoming featured celebrity boxing event live from Philadelphia on September 26th. FanRoom LIVE will host its second VIP TICKETED FIGHT NIGHT LIVE EVENT & VIP WATCH PARTY on September 26th in support Antonio Sabato Jr. and Jackie Kallen. These upcoming fights is FanRoom LIVE's first group of many several: Celebrity Fight Night LIVE events.

About FanRoom Live

FanRoom LIVE is an interactive virtual event series online, where Fans get to meet their favorite actors, comedians, athletes, musicians and more- in a group town hall style meet and greet with Q&As. FanRoom LIVE brings something special and unique to the online world for Fans worldwide! The show was created and is Executive Produced by Cedric The Entertainer, Jeff Krauss, Jae Benjamin, Mich Faulkner and Stacey Toy. FanRoom LIVE gets between 6M - 9M views per episode on the 'iTube' platform and has close to 100M streams globally to date. This a fun and phenomenal experience for all and the exposure is fantastic! We have been covered and continue to get coverage in: FORBES, GQ MAGAZINE, USA TODAY, YAHOO! ENTERTAINMENT, PAGE SIX, NY DAILY NEWS, ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT, DAILY MAIL, US WEEKLY, and many other outlets to say the least.

Media contact

Company: FanRoom Live

Name: Media team

Email: events@fanroomlive.com

Website: https://fanroomlive.com