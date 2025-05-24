Best Crypto to Buy Now: Kaanch Network Sells Out Stage 5

DUBAI, May 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaanch Network has successfully sold out Stage 5 of its presale, raising $1,303,941 and confirming strong investor demand for early access to its Layer 1 blockchain. With Stage 6 now live at $0.32 per $KNCH, participants have a limited opportunity before the next price jump to $0.64.

This milestone reinforces Kaanch’s growing reputation as one of the most well-structured crypto launches of the year a project offering live staking, technical benchmarks, and capped supply, even before hitting exchanges.

What’s Fueling the Demand?

Kaanch isn’t just another presale. It brings architecture, functionality, and participation to the table all during the presale phase.

Key highlights include:

1.4 million transactions per second



0.8 second finality



Validator network of 3,600 nodes



Cross-chain support for Ethereum, Solana, and BNB



for Ethereum, Solana, and BNB .knch domain system for on-chain identity



for on-chain identity 30% APY staking already active



already active Fixed token supply of 58 million



This technical stack positions Kaanch as a long-term blockchain infrastructure play, not just a speculative launch.

Why This Stage Matters

With the price now set at $0.32, Kaanch is entering its sixth presale round. The next stage, priced at $0.64, will double the entry point for new investors.

Additional catalysts include:

A planned exchange listing by the end of June



Active staking throughout the presale



Live validator onboarding and roadmap progression



The earlier users enter, the more they can benefit from staking rewards and future governance participation.

Final Thought

Kaanch Network has hit another major benchmark with the close of Stage 5. As Stage 6 gains momentum, $KNCH remains one of the few tokens in presale offering real infrastructure, transparent supply, and working rewards before launch.

For anyone tracking early-stage opportunities with long-term potential, this is one of the best crypto projects to watch right now.

Secure your $KNCH tokens before the next price increase .

Contact:

Ved Singh

info@kaanch.com

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Kaanch Network. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59bc216d-ab4b-43bb-bc33-6b7b51a14d3e