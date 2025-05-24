XRP News: XenDex On XRP Offers Its Token $XDX For Sale At Presale Price As Ripple Moves To Acquire Circle While Volatility Shares Launches XRPI Futures ETF

SYDNEY, May 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold move, Ripple is reportedly in talks to acquire Circle, the issuer of USDC, marking a game-changing moment for the stablecoin space. In addition, Volatility Shares has officially launched the first XRPI Futures ETF, reflecting explosive institutional interest in XRP. In the midst of this bullish wave, XenDex is emerging as the next big decentralized exchange (DEX) on the XRP Ledger and its presale is closing in just 4 days.

What is XenDex on XRP Blockchain?

XenDex is the first all-in-one DEX built natively on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), integrating key DeFi tools like AI-powered trading, lending & borrowing, and cross-chain swaps. With its beginner-friendly interface and fast, low-cost architecture, XenDex delivers the advanced DeFi infrastructure that XRPL has long needed.

Features and Problems XenDex Aims to Solve on XRP Ledger

AI Copy Trading – Automatically mimic trades from top-performing wallets, and minimize losses

– Automatically mimic trades from top-performing wallets, and minimize losses Lending & Borrowing – Lend or borrow crypto assets on XenDex without intermediaries

– Lend or borrow crypto assets on XenDex without intermediaries Cross-Chain Trading – Swap XRP with tokens across Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain

– Swap XRP with tokens across Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain DAO Governance – Let $XDX holders vote on upgrades and listings

Why Should I Buy $XDX?

The $XDX token fuels the entire XenDex platform and offers:

Voting power through DAO governance

Staking and liquidity rewards

Exclusive access to new features and early tools

Reduced fees across trading, lending, and borrowing

Where Can I Trade $XDX?

After presale, $XDX will be listed on:

Binance

Gate.io

MEXC

BitMart

MagneticX

FirstLedger

These listings will boost visibility and price momentum.

Is XenDex a Legit Project on XRP?

Yes. XenDex is built by a seasoned team with experience across SUI and Cardano, backed by trusted integrations with Xaman, Gitbook, and Namecheap. Independent smart contract audits are underway to ensure user security.

How Do I Buy $XDX?

Presale Page: https://xendex.net/presale

Minimum Buy: 150 XRP

150 XRP Current Rate: 1.25 XRP = 10 XDX

1.25 XRP = 10 XDX Trustline Setup & XDX Acquisition Guide: https://xdxdocs.gitbook.io/xendex/buy-usdxdx-token-presale

XenDex Presale Details

Soft Cap: Reached

Reached Hard Cap: Nearly Filled

Nearly Filled Presale Ends In: 4 Days





Contact:

Frank Richards

Frank@xendex.net

