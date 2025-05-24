Nimanode Launches $NMA Token Presale to Power On-Chain AI Agents on XRP Ledger

Built natively on XRPL, Nimanode enables anyone to deploy AI agents on-chain — now opening early access through its $NMA token presale.

LEEDS, United Kingdom, May 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As XRP futures spark renewed interest in the XRP ecosystem, Nimanode , a groundbreaking no-code AI agent platform, has officially launched the presale of its utility token, $NMA. Built entirely on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), Nimanode empowers both technical and non-technical users to create, deploy, and monetize on-chain AI agents—no coding required.

With 45% of the total $NMA supply (90 million tokens) available during the presale, early contributors can secure tokens before the public listing, which is expected to debut at a 25% markup. Participants can join by sending XRP from XRPL-compatible wallets such as Xumm or XAMAN to the official presale address listed on Nimanode’s Presale Page.

Powering the Agent Economy

At the heart of Nimanode is the Agent Marketplace, a decentralized hub where users can license, share, and earn from AI agents that automate key blockchain tasks. These agents can:

Execute smart contracts via XRPL Hooks

Monitor tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) for compliance

Optimize DeFi positions and manage liquidity

Provide decentralized, 24/7 customer support

Scan wallets and assets for real-time risk



“We’re putting powerful, intelligent automation in the hands of every Web3 user—without the barrier of code,” said the Nimanode founding team. “By building on XRPL, we ensure our agents operate with speed, low latency, and scalability at their core.”

No-Code AI Agent Creation

Nimanode’s drag-and-drop builder allows users to design and launch AI agents in minutes, while developers can use the platform’s SDK for advanced customizations. Whether it’s automating smart contract deployments or managing DeFi positions, Nimanode is streamlining access to decentralized AI infrastructure.

$NMA Utility and Governance

The $NMA token powers all major functions across the platform, including:

Deploying and upgrading AI agents

Accessing licensed agents in the marketplace

Staking for protocol rewards

Participating in decentralized governance decisions

All presale transactions are transparently recorded on-chain, reinforcing Nimanode’s commitment to decentralization and user trust.

About Nimanode

Nimanode is the first zero-code platform for launching on-chain AI agents that automate complex blockchain operations. From developers to everyday users, anyone can deploy smart agents on XRPL to drive intelligent, decentralized workflows.

Join the $NMA Presale Today

Learn more and participate via:

Website: https://nimanode.com

Docs: https://docs.nimanode.com

Twitter/X: https://x.com/nimanodeai

Telegram: https://t.me/nimanodeAI

Contact:

Nick Lambert

contact@nimanode.com

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Nimanode. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/630ea602-3e00-425c-a127-7b077e966114