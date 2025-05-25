XRP News: Buy $XDX Token Developed On XRP As Ripple Acquires Circle And Volatility Shares Launches XRPI Futures ETF

SYDNEY, May 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With just 3 days left before the XenDex presale ends, investors are rushing to secure their $XDX tokens ahead of major exchange listings. The timing couldn’t be better: Ripple’s acquisition of Circle, the issuer of USDC, and the launch of the first XRPI Futures ETF by Volatility Shares have sent shockwaves across the crypto world, boosting confidence in XRP and all projects built on its ledger.

As XRP’s ecosystem surges with momentum, XenDex is emerging as the XRP Ledger’s most powerful DeFi hub, and early supporters are locking in their positions before it’s too late.

What is XenDex On XRP Blockchain?

XenDex is the first all-in-one decentralized exchange (DEX) built natively on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The platform offers secure, fast, and low-fee trading, combined with advanced DeFi tools like AI copy trading, non-custodial lending & borrowing, and cross-chain swaps, all from a clean, intuitive dashboard built for mass adoption.

Features And Problems XenDex Aims To Solve on XRP Ledger?

While XRP boasts of unmatched speed and scalability, it has long lacked critical DeFi infrastructure. XenDex is solving this by introducing:

AI Copy Trading – Automatically mimic trades from top-performing wallets, and minimize losses

– Automatically mimic trades from top-performing wallets, and minimize losses Lending & Borrowing – Lend or borrow crypto assets on XenDex without intermediaries

– Lend or borrow crypto assets on XenDex without intermediaries Cross-Chain Trading – Swap XRP with tokens across Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain

– Swap XRP with tokens across Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain DAO Governance – Let $XDX holders vote on upgrades and listings

Why Should I Buy $XDX?

Asides from making profits from potential pump upon listing on various exchanges, holding $XDX gives you:

Voting rights over platform upgrades

Staking and liquidity rewards

Reduced trading, lending and borrowing fees

Access to exclusive platform features & airdrops

Where Can I Trade $XDX?

After presale, $XDX will be listed on: Binance, Gate.io, MEXC, BitMart, FirstLedger, MagneticX

Is XenDex A Legit Project On XRP?

Yes. XenDex is backed by experienced developers and is undergoing third-party smart contract audits. It’s already integrated with top XRPL tools like Xaman, XRP Toolkit, and Gitbook.

How Do I Buy $XDX?

Visit: https://xendex.net/presale

Set up a trustline (via Xaman wallet)

Rate: 1.25 XRP = 10 XDX

1.25 XRP = 10 XDX Minimum Buy: 150 XRP

150 XRP Buy XDX Guide: https://xdxdocs.gitbook.io/xendex/buy-usdxdx-token-presale



XenDex Presale Details

Soft Cap: Reached

Reached Hard Cap: Almost Filled

Almost Filled Time Left: Only 3 Days Remaining



