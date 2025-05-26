Ultra-Premium Healthcare Destination City Clinic Opens in Marbella, Setting New Benchmark for European Excellence

MARBELLA, SPAIN, May 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City Clinic, a groundbreaking healthcare destination, has officially opened its doors in Marbella's prestigious La Cañada shopping center. The facility represents a significant advancement in European healthcare delivery, combining world-class medical, dental, and aesthetic services in an environment more reminiscent of a luxury boutique hotel than a traditional clinic.





Founded by visionary entrepreneur Behnaz Ramezankhan, City Clinic has emerged as a premier destination for advanced dental, medical, and aesthetic excellence on the Costa del Sol. With an ambitious vision to redefine integrative healthcare, Ramezankhan has created a transformative concept designed to meet the complex demands of today's global patient.

"We've created something truly unique for the European market," says Ramezankhan. "City Clinic delivers healthcare at a level previously available only in select destinations like Dubai, where the integration of luxury and medical excellence has been perfected."

Set across two beautifully designed floors in Marbella's La Cañada, City Clinic is purpose-built to deliver elite healthcare in an environment that feels more like a boutique hotel than a clinic. Patients are welcomed into calming, contemporary spaces where cutting-edge technology meets personalized care. Every touchpoint has been meticulously crafted to reflect international standards of excellence.

The facility's medical offerings focus on minimally invasive techniques and data-led treatment planning. From same-day prosthetic solutions in the digital dentistry suite to Visia skin analysis and DermaClear™ deep-cleansing protocols, each service combines precision with authentic finesse, using CE and FDA-certified devices. Although beautiful to look at, City Clinic is, in fact, a medical clinic and each treatment carried out under its roof is an approved medical treatment by the Spanish healthcare system.

Guided by Ramezankhan's strategic expertise in healthcare management and a deep understanding of patient experience design, City Clinic has curated a multidisciplinary team that reflects the clinic's founding pillars of clinical integrity, luxury care, and forward-thinking innovation. The result is a blend of world-class diagnostics, cosmetic expertise, and preventive therapies, under one sophisticated roof.

For international patients, City Clinic offers comprehensive concierge services including multilingual support, private recovery planning, and discreet VIP arrangements. Bespoke healthcare packages have been specifically designed for visitors from the GCC, UK, Ireland, Scandinavia, Russia, USA and beyond, with premium travel options available to accommodate the most discerning clients.

"Our vision extends beyond providing excellent medical care," Ramezankhan explains. "We're creating a new paradigm where healthcare becomes part of a lifestyle choice rather than a necessity."

The facility's official opening marks a significant milestone in positioning Marbella as a premier health tourism destination. Behnaz Ramezankhan's vision to position City Clinic Marbella as a flagship destination for next-generation private healthcare is crystal clear: forward-thinking, elegant, and deeply committed to elevating the patient experience.

About City Clinic

City Clinic Marbella is a registered healthcare provider (NICA 66044) located in La Cañada shopping center (1st floor), Carretera de Ojén, 29603, Marbella, Spain. For more information about services, specialists, or international patient programs, visit cityclinic.io, call (+34) 951 337 695 / (+34) 663 777 777, or email info@cityclinic.io.

Media Contact

Brand: City Clinic

Contact: Media team

Email: hello@cityclinic.io

Website: https://cityclinic.io/