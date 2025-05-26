tpay appoints Marouane Bakhtar as Chief Operating Officer

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- tpay, the leading payment connector, has appointed Marouane Bakhtar as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this pivotal role, Marouane will oversee and manage day-to-day operations, including engineering and commercial functions, ensuring operational excellence and alignment with the company’s strategic objectives.

He will collaborate closely with the executive leadership team to drive growth, enhance efficiency, and support the execution of tpay’s long-term vision.

“We’re pleased to welcome Marouane to tpay management,” said Işık Uman, Group CEO of tpay. “I believe that he will bring a wealth of experience in operational execution that aligns perfectly with our goal to deliver sustainable value for our clients, and with his broad experience and diverse skill set in the finance industry and deep understanding of fintech approach, he will make a remarkable contribution in translating tpay’s strategic plans into actionable operational goals.”

“I’m thrilled to take on this new role as tpay implements a strategy to take the company to the next level by expanding its platform offerings and creating more sustainable value for its clients,” commented Marouane Bakhtar. “I look forward to working with tpay management to lead the teams tasked with driving optimal customer experiences and maximising customer value.”

Marouane brings 17 years of experience leading large-scale, complex projects in top-tier financial services organisations. As former Managing Director of Synpulse UK, he quadrupled the firm’s presence in the UK and led multi-million-pound transformation initiatives, overseeing strategy, delivery, sales, finance, HR, and client partnerships.

He has extensive expertise in corporate strategy, digital transformation, and technology leadership, known for combining strategic vision with operational and technological execution to drive measurable growth and impact.

Marouane has a master’s degree in finance and economics from Toulouse Business School.

About tpay

tpay is the leading payment connector in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META), dedicated to empowering digital transactions and expanding access to services across the region. With a presence in over 30 countries and partnerships with hundreds of merchants and operators, tpay unifies META through unparalleled network reach, strategic alliances, and transaction excellence. Trusted by global tech brands like Google, Huawei, MBC, Tencent, and others, tpay is transforming digital payments across META. Discover more at: https://tpaymobile.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22ca5a56-4acd-447c-848c-60c03e318018