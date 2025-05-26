AI Accelerator Chips Market Size to Hit USD 362.75 Billion by 2032, at 37.43% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Accelerator Chips Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The AI Accelerator Chips Market size was valued at 28.51 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 362.75 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 37.43% during 2025 to 2032.”

Emergence of Semiconductor Lithography Drives the AI Accelerator Chips Market

Growing adoption of AI across automotive, healthcare, and data centers, among others, is propelling the growth in the AI accelerator chips market. As with all computer technology things are moving forward, particularly in chip designs and fabrications, which means that performance is improving and power requirements are dropping. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the advancement of the semiconductor lithography sector that includes DUV lithography and SAOP lithography, through which it would be possible to produce chips of at least 5nm without the adoption of the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) process. This initiative contributes to the semiconductor industry’s self-reliance by minimizing dependence on foreign technologies, while also forming a foundation of the country’s industries.

US AI accelerator chips market to expand at a CAGR of 34.11% from USD 8.56 billion in 2024 to USD 89.63 billion by 2032

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

NVIDIA

AMD

Intel

Google

Qualcomm

Graphcore

Tesla

Baidu

Huawei

Samsung

AI Accelerator Chips Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 28.51 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 362.75 Billion CAGR CAGR of 37.43% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Chip Type (GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, Others)



• By Processing Type (Edge, Cloud)



• By Industry (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others) Key Drivers • Enhancing Semiconductor Self-Sufficiency Through Advanced Lithography Drive AI Accelerator Chips Growth.



• Enhancing Energy Efficiency in Generative AI Creates Growth Opportunities in the Future Chips.

For example, SMIC’s development of DUV lithography and SAOP has made it possible to produce more advanced chips such as Huawei’s Ascend 920 AI accelerator, to overcome export restrictions and stay competitive. These are the types of breakthroughs that can beget resiliency and innovation, and continue to fuel the growth of the AI accelerator chip market while promoting semiconductor independence around the world, even in the face of changing geopolitical and regulatory landscapes.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Chip Type

In 2024, GPUs led the AI accelerator chips market with a 35% revenue share, attributed to their flexibility and massive parallel processing power. The extensive adoption across a wide range of workloads from deep learning and generative AI to high performance computing and beyond drive CUDA GPUs as the platform of choice for developers and businesses striving for a scalable, high performance AI solution.

The ASIC segment is expected to experience rapid growth, with a projected CAGR of 43.42% during the forecast period. The growth is driven by the explosive growth in demand for custom-built, power-efficient chips optimized for specific AI inference workloads, all while delivering better performance, lower latency and lower power consumption, relative to general purpose GPUs.

By Processing Type

In 2024, the cloud segment dominated the AI accelerator chips market, contributing around 75% of the revenue, as there is an increasing requirement of scalable and high performance computing infrastructure for generative AI and large language models. The role of cloud in accelerating AI adoption in different domains is increasingly critical.

The edge segment is rapidly expanding, with a forecasted CAGR of 42.26% from 2025 to 2032. This rise is motivated by greater needs for on-device AI processing with low latency in industries such as automotive, healthcare and consumer electronics for enabling on-the-edge decision-making, which do not rely on cloud connectivity.

By Industry

In 2024, the consumer electronics segment held about 34% of the AI accelerator chips market share, and is a significant contributor in the market as AI has been integrated into smartphones, smart home devices, wearables, and AR/VR systems, where real-time processing, personalization, and power efficiency are essential to improve user experience.

The automotive segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2025 to 2032, with a strong CAGR of 42.61%, on account of the increasing use of AI in level 2/3 autonomous driving, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and in-vehicle infotainment that demand robust real-time processing.

Regional Overview of the AI Accelerator Chips Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and MEA

In 2024, North America dominated the AI accelerator chips market with a 44% share, share at an entire level and many investments made across the AI infrastructure development, early adoption of technology, and existence of large tech players in the region

Asia Pacific is poised for rapid growth between 2025 and 2032, with a projected CAGR of 39.58%, owing to developments in the field of AI, increasing number of AI start-ups, and growing interest in AI solutions across sectors; within Asia Pacific, China is expected to register the highest growth due to its massive investments in AI infrastructure.

Europe is experiencing moderate growth, fueled by the likes of Germany and the UK, but money is going into AI in automotive, manufacturing and healthcare – with cost and infrastructure high up on the challenges still facing Europe.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa show steady but slower growth, due to weaker tech infrastructure and lower volumes investments, while demand for energy, healthcare and infrastructure is rising.

Recent developments

In May 2025, Intel launched their Arc Pro GPUs and Gaudi 3 AI accelerators at Computex 2025 with a focus on the AI creators with scale out multi-GPU support and enterprise grade AI inference hardware.

In April 2025, Google unveiled its seventh-generation TPU, Ironwood, at Cloud Next 2025, tailored for AI inference with up to 4,614 TFLOPs of capacity and 192GB RAM per chip. The chip with improved Sparse Core technology will be used in Google Cloud’s AI Hyper computer later this year.

