ICPO Forum 2025: Advancing Theranostics in Precision Oncology

Over 220 experts from around the globe came together to shape the future of radiotheranostics

for better cancer patient outcomes

Wiesbaden – May 26, 2025 — The International Centers for Precision Oncology (ICPO) Foundation successfully hosted its 4th ICPO Forum for Theranostics in Precision Oncology on May 15 & 16, 2025 in Garching near Munich on TUM campus. This biannual conference brought together a broad spectrum of stakeholders – from academia, industry, patient advocacy groups and professional associations to investors and philanthropists – to collaboratively shape the future of radiotheranostics. With over 220 participants from 27 countries, the ICPO Forum provided a unique opportunity to explore the latest developments aimed at scaling global patient access to theranostics. Forty international experts shared their insights on the global evolution of theranostics, latest advancements in education and accreditation, the growth of the ICPO Theranostics Centers network, as well as radiopharmaceuticals game changers and the role of artificial intelligence (AI).

This forum crystallized the need for holistic, multidisciplinary approaches combining science, education, and innovation to drive forward theranostics into broader clinical reality. The experts at the ICPO Forum emphasized the importance of establishing clear guidelines, developing standardized clinical protocols and investing in infrastructure. To expand global patient access to theranostics, they emphasized the need for international training programs and the establishment of theranostics tumor boards – such as those planned in the ICPO Academy for Theranostics. They also highlighted that access strategies must be adapted to the specific structures of local healthcare systems, and clinical trial designs should be rethought to better support innovation in theranostics while factoring the patient voice.

Furthermore, artificial intelligence was seen as a key enabler in this field. Prioritizing structured AI adoption, supported by cross-stakeholders collaboration, is essential. In this context, the ICPO Foundation launched a research call at the 4th ICPO Forum – aimed at advancing AI-powered precision oncology through a dedicated three-year initiative.

Sen hc Udo J. Vetter, Chairman of the ICPO Board of Trustees, remarked: "The ICPO Forum reinforced the urgency of building the right frameworks – clinical, educational, and technological – to support the growing field of theranostics. What stood out was the strong alignment across stakeholders on the need for practical, scalable solutions that will enable more patients worldwide to benefit from these innovations."

Odile Jaume, CEO of the ICPO Foundation, added: “The 4th ICPO Forum was truly inspiring: by embracing innovation, fostering education, and enforcing high-quality standards for the ICPO Theranostics Centers network, we are paving the way for personalized cancer care worldwide. The Forum has set a clear and actionable roadmap for the future."

For the first time, ICPO celebrated the accreditation of 12 new ICPO Clinical Theranostics Centers of Excellence from across the globe by handing over certificates, marking a significant milestone in its mission of creating a network of centers sharing standards and advancing theranostics for improved patient outcomes.

An eye-opening session was organized by the Oncidium Foundation, sister foundation of ICPO, highlighting three compelling patient journeys and the key role of international support in the field. Dr. Jehia Omar, MRC in Egypt, shared the first journey of a prostate cancer patient, while two neuroendocrine tumor cases were also presented: a young lady of 18-year-old from Argentina, accompanied by her physician, Dr. Maria Bastianello from CEMIC, and a patient and also active advocate treated at Gustave Roussy Cancer Center in Paris, France.

Light was shed on theranostics innovation toward the clinical establishment of new radiopharmaceuticals as the reach out to new cancer indications. Innovation-focused talks and panels explored how our modern understanding of biology – combined with both established and new cutting-edge targets such as FAP and isotopes like alphas – can bridge today’s gaps and transform patient outcomes. Moreover, a symposium was fully dedicated to “The critical unmet needs in female cancer treatments”.

ICPO’s mission is also to support young talents in specializing in a career in theranostics. The winner of the Maurits W. Geerlings Next Generation Award 2025 is Dr. Nadine Holzleitner, Postdoctoral Researcher at Clinic Rechts der Isar, Technical University Munich. The award was presented by Dr. Elcin Zan from Cleveland Clinic, USA and Oliver Buck, Trustee of the ICPO Foundation.

During the final round table, Prof. Richard P. Baum, Trustee of the ICPO Foundation and President of the ICPO Academy for Theranostics, and his panelists reflected together and defined the synergies necessary for achieving the next major advancements in theranostics, which will be covered at the ICPO Forum 2027. As panelists were invited: Cathy Cutler, USA; Rod Hicks, Australia; Akram El Ibraheem, Jordan; Masha Maharaj, South Africa; Andrew Scott, Australia; Thomas Beyer, Austria and Josh Mailman, USA.

Press photo caption:

ICPO Certificate ceremony for the new ICPO Clinical Theranostics Centers: Patricia Bautista, Philippines, Cecilia Carreras, Mexico; Partha Choudhury, India, Akram Al-Ibraheem, Jordan; Marwa Hakkam, Accreditation and Center Director ICPO Foundation, Germany, Özlem Kucuk, Turkey; Richard P. Baum, President of the ICPO Academy, Germany; Rodney Hicks, Australia; Shelley Simon, India; Masha Maharaj, South Africa; Yehia Omar, Egypt; Matthias Eiber, Germany; Vasko Kramer, Chile; Odile Jaume, CEO ICPO Foundation, Germany. (f.l.t.r)

About ICPO Foundation

The International Centers for Precision Oncology Foundation (ICPO) is a non-profit organization established in 2019 under German law by leading international medical practitioners and life sciences entrepreneurs. Recognizing a paradigm shift in cancer care from one size fits all to a personalized approach, the ICPO Foundation is helping to build momentum to scale global patient access to Radiomolecular Precision Oncology to support this shift. Therefore, the ICPO Foundation aims to develop an international network of physical diagnostic and therapeutic Centers for Precision Oncology organized based on a model of shared know-how, of certified education with the ICPO Academy for Theranostics, and of design and process standardization that enables best clinical practice globally. Furthermore, it is the ICPO Foundation's objective to empower its Centers by embedding them in a highly inclusive Community that spearheads its model and lives up to the Precision Oncology promise by making it available to all patients in need, irrespective of country or social status.

Learn more about the ICPO Foundation at www.icpo.foundation and the ICPO Academy for Theranostics at www.theranostics.academy

