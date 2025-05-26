Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 21 2025

The share repurchase programme runs as from 26 February 2025 and up to and including 30 January 2026 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2.25 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 3/2025 of 26 February 2025. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 908,530 530.54 482,008,182 19 May 2025 27,559 612.88 16,890,346 20 May 2025 1,000 619.72 619,717 21 May 2025 10,377 622.96 6,464,454 22 May 2025 21,000 623.69 13,097,484 23 May 2025 1,000 623.34 623,338 Accumulated under the programme 969,466 536.07 519,703,520

