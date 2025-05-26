Bitget Delivers A Knockout Experience: VIP Access to Karate Combat’s KC54 Dubai UFC Fight

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, brought the heat to Token2049 with an exclusive ringside experience at Karate Combat KC54 in Dubai on May 2nd. Think high-octane strikes, VIP treatment, and a night so wild, even the blockchain felt the impact.

This year, Bitget raised the stakes by offering a premium experience that put crypto enthusiasts right at the heart of the action. Bitget's esteemed VIPs witnessed world-class fighters trade blows while enjoying gourmet food and premium beverages in an exclusive VIP section reserved just for Bitget's key opinion leaders and special guests.

With a crowd of 4,000-5,000 roaring fight fans, the energy in Dubai's premier venue was electric. Bitget COO Vugar Usi Zade perfectly captured the spirit of the event: "Crypto trading and combat sports demand the same qualities—quick reflexes, strategic thinking, and nerves of steel. We're thrilled to give our community this exclusive opportunity to experience world-class competition up close. Whether you're analyzing charts or analyzing fight techniques, this is where champions are made."

Robert Bryan, CEO of Karate Combat, remarked, "KC54 marked a significant milestone in our journey, and having Bitget as a sponsor amplified our commitment to innovation in combat sports. Their support helped us deliver an unforgettable experience that blended tradition with cutting-edge technology.

Asim Zaidi, President of Karate Combat, also added, "Partnering with Bitget for KC54 was a game-changer. Their involvement not only elevated the event's profile but also underscored the synergy between martial arts and the evolving digital landscape."

The event marked another strategic partnership for Bitget in the combat sports world, following their successful collaborations with professional combat athletes such as Wrestling World Champion, Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu, and Boxing Gold Medalist Samet Gümüş (Boxing). By creating these exclusive live experiences, Bitget continues to build meaningful connections between the crypto community and high-profile sporting events.

Jyotsna Hirdyani, Bitget's South Asia head, who orchestrated the event, shared insights. "This is the future. From blockchain to sports, crypto is changing the game forever. This is what happens when sports & entertainment meet blockchain technology. It’s a cultural shift where you will see more & more cross-plays of sports x crypto, the ultimate cross-over."

This partnership underscores Bitget's commitment to delivering unique, high-value experiences to its community. Just as in trading, timing is everything, and May 2nd in Dubai was when crypto met combat in what turned out to be an unforgettable showdown. Bitget's focus remains on creating tangible value for the crypto community beyond digital interfaces.

