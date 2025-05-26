Military Vehicle Electrification Industry Research 2025-2030: Analysis of Additive Manufacturing, Computerized Weapon Systems, Modular Open Systems Architecture

The military vehicle electrification market is driven by technological advancements, strategic imperatives, and an emphasis on sustainability. Over the past few years, there has been a shift toward integrating electric propulsion systems in military vehicles to enhance operational efficiency, reduce dependence on traditional fuel sources, and address environmental concerns. Advancements in battery technology, such as the development of high-energy-density solutions and improved safety features, are pivotal in extending the range and endurance of electric military vehicles.

The "Military Vehicle Electrification Market by Platform (Combat Vehicles, Support Vehicles, Unmanned Armored Vehicles), System, Technology (Hybrid, Fully Electric), Mode of operation, Voltage Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The military vehicle electrification market is estimated at USD 3.47 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.82 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2025 to 2030

This report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall military vehicle electrification market and its subsegments. The report covers the entire ecosystem of the military vehicle electrification industry and will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Prominent companies in the military vehicle electrification market are Oshkosh Corporation (US), GM Defense LLC (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), and Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), among others.

The power generation systems segment is the second-largest segment of the market by system. Based on system, the military vehicle electrification market has been segmented into power generation systems, cooling systems, energy storage systems, traction drive systems/propulsion systems, power conversion systems, and transmission systems. The power generation systems segment is expected to experience significant growth in the military vehicle electrification market due to a combination of factors that include technological advancements, operational advantages, and strategic imperatives. The integration of electric power generation systems with military trucks makes them more versatile and efficient as a whole. The systems involve sophisticated generators and onboard energy storage systems, which allow vehicles to generate and store electricity onboard. They provide increased responsiveness and power delivery flexibility to military mission-critical equipment and systems, making military trucks operationally capable.

The command and control vehicles segment is the fastest-growing segment of the market by support vehicles. The command and control (C2) vehicles segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the military vehicle electrification market by support vehicles. C2 vehicles are key enablers of contemporary military operations as mobile command centers that support communication, coordination, and decision-making.

Electrification of these vehicles has some inherent benefits like less noise, more stealth, and better mobility, which are imperative for efficient command and control in varied operating environments. Electric C2 vehicles support better operational effectiveness and responsiveness. Electric drive systems facilitate rapid acceleration, deceleration, and agile maneuvering, enabling rapid redeployment and repositioning within the battlefield. Also, the lower maintenance needs of electric drivetrains support greater vehicle availability, as C2 vehicles are available to be deployed upon demand.

Europe is the fastest-growing military vehicle electrification market.

Europe is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the military vehicle electrification market. The need for modernizing capabilities has compelled the countries in this region to invest significantly in the adoption of military vehicle electrification technologies such as hybrid electric drives, fuel cells, batteries, and fully electric vehicles. Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy) and BAE Systems (UK) are among the key players operating in the military vehicle electrification market in the region.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages273
Forecast Period2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$3.47 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$6.82 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate14.5%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Modern Battlefield Requirements
  • Elevated Demand For Electric Power Sources
  • Advancements in Autonomous Vehicle Technology
  • Rise in Global Defense Expenditures

Restraints

  • Need For Balanced Power-To-Weight Ratio
  • Limited Range of Military Electric Vehicles
  • Substantial Procurement and Retrofit Costs

Opportunities

  • Surge in Demand For Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems
  • Development of Modular Hybrid-Electric Architectures

Challenges

  • Lifecycle and Durability Constraints
  • Lack of Standardized Charging Protocols

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

  • Additive Manufacturing
  • Computerized Weapon Systems
  • Complementary Technologies
  • Modular Open Systems Architecture

Adjacent Technologies

  • Silent Mobility Technologies
  • Wireless Battlefield Charging Systems

Case Study Analysis

  • Main Battle Tank Electrification
  • Reconnaissance Vehicle Electrification
  • Logistics Vehicle Electrification
  • Unmanned Ground Vehicle Electrification

Industry Trends

Technology Trends

  • Battery Sources and Types
  • Lithium-Ion Batteries
  • Lead-Acid Batteries
  • Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries
  • Solid-State Batteries
  • Advanced Integrated Communications and Network Systems
  • Lightweight Materials and Designs
  • Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Integration
  • Advanced Thermal Management Solutions
  • Silent Mobility and Signature Reduction Technologies
  • Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Impact of Megatrends

  • Autonomous Vehicles in Military
  • Policies Supporting Battery and Hydrogen Technologies

Impact of US 2025 Tariff: Overview

  • Introduction
  • Key Tariff Rates
  • Price Impact Analysis
  • Impact on Country/Region
  • US
  • Europe
  • Strategies of European Manufacturers
  • Asia Pacific
  • Strategies of Asia Pacific Manufacturers
  • Impact on End Users


Companies Featured

  • Oshkosh Corporation
  • Gm Defense, Llc
  • General Dynamics Corporation
  • Bae Systems
  • Leonardo S.P.A.
  • Textron Inc.
  • St Engineering
  • Qinetiq
  • Polaris Industries Inc.
  • Aselsan a.S.
  • Otokar Automotive and Defense Industry Inc.
  • Rheinmetall Ag
  • Thales
  • Knds N.V.
  • Ffg Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft Mbh
  • Arquus
  • Epsilor Electric Fuel Ltd.
  • Ukroboronprom
  • Milrem Robotics
  • Am General
  • Highland Systems
  • Alke
  • Mega Engineering Vehicles Inc.
  • FNSS

