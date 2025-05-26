Mining Conveyor System Market - Global Forecast to 2032: Top Firms like ABB and TAKRAF Propel Gearless Conveyor Deployment through Strategic Partnerships

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mining Conveyor System Market by Conveyor Type (Belt, Cable/Steel Cord, Bucket & Side Wall), Service Type (In-pit, In-plant, Overland, Pipe), Application (Open-pit, Underground), Drive Type (Geared, Gearless), & Region - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The mining conveyor system market is anticipated to increase from USD 351.7 million in 2025 to USD 359.4 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 0.3%. This growth is driven by technological innovations and an escalating demand for minerals. Advancements in automation, remote monitoring, and energy-efficient components are enhancing efficiency and safety while reducing costs. The push for clean energy, electric vehicles, and infrastructure growth is further accelerating the demand for vital minerals like lithium, copper, and rare earth elements.



Gearless Drive Systems to Outpace Geared Drives



Gearless drive conveyor systems are expected to register a higher CAGR compared to geared systems during the forecast period. They offer significant advantages in energy efficiency, reduced maintenance, and reliability in harsh environments. By eliminating mechanical components such as gearboxes, gearless drives reduce the risk of breakdowns and operational costs. Leading companies such as ABB (Switzerland), TAKRAF GmbH (Germany), Innomotics (Germany), and Siemens (Germany) are key providers of these systems. A notable development in March 2024 saw TAKRAF GmbH and ABB enhance their partnership to broaden the use of Gearless Conveyor Drive (GCD) technology in TAKRAF's handling solutions.



Significant Role of Overland Conveyors



Overland conveyors maintain a substantial market share due to their ability to transport bulk materials over extensive distances efficiently. They offer lower operational costs and environmental impact than traditional truck haulage, making them suitable for large mining operations. These systems are crucial for transporting materials from remote sites to processing facilities while minimizing fuel use and emissions. In March 2025, Rio Tinto (UK) announced a USD 1.8 billion investment for the Brockman mine extension, including a new overland conveyor system, slated for completion in 2027.



China Leads the Market in Asia Oceania



China is projected to be the largest market in Asia Oceania due to vast mining activities and industrial initiatives like the Made in China 2025 plan, fostering increased adoption of conveyor technologies. The expansion of mining capacities for coal and rare-earth minerals boosts the demand for efficient systems. Leading Chinese companies, including China Shenhua Energy Co., Ltd. and Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, are heavily investing in advanced conveyor technologies, driven by stringent environmental regulations and automation incentives.



Comprehensive Market Analysis



This research categorizes the mining conveyor system market by conveyor type, service type, application, drive type, and region. It provides insights into major factors driving and restraining market growth, offering a competitive analysis of key industry players. The report also highlights product innovation, market development, and diversification in the mining conveyor system market.



Reasons to Buy the Report



This report offers essential insights for market leaders and new entrants, providing close approximations of revenue data for the mining conveyor system market and its segments. Stakeholders can leverage this information to understand the competitive landscape and devise effective strategies. The report covers key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.





Analysis of market drivers (increased mineral demand, mining activity expansion) and restraints (high installation costs).

Insights on product development and emerging technologies in the conveyor system market.

Information on market diversification and lucrative regions for mining conveyor systems.

Competitive assessments of major players like FLSmidth A/S (Denmark), Continental AG (Germany), and ABB (Switzerland).

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 247 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $351.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $359.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 0.3% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand For Minerals and Metals

Expansion of Mining Activities

Growth in Open-Pit Mining

Restraints

High Installation Cost

Opportunities

Rising Demand For Automation

Development of Green Conveyor Systems

Challenges

Maintenance and Downtime Risks

Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Ecosystem Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price, by Conveyor Type

Average Selling Price Trend, by Region

Patent Analysis

Impact of Generative AI

Case Study Analysis

Siemens Implemented Advanced Gearless Conveyor Drive System To Improve Reliability and Uptime

Flsmidth Developed Pipe Conveyor System To Achieve Sustainable and Efficient Ore Transport Process

Thyssenkrupp Installed Overland Conveyor System To Ensure Efficient, Long-Distance Coal Transportation

US 2025 Tariff Analysis

Introduction

Key Tariff Rates

Conveyor System Components: Pre- and Post-Tariff Cost Analysis

Impact on Country/Region

US

Europe

Asia Pacific (India and Southeast Asia)

Impact on Mining Industry

Investment & Funding Scenario

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Radiofrequency Identification

Proximity Sensors

Complementary Technologies

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

Augmented Reality (AR)

Adjacent Technologies

Internet of Things (IoT)

HS Codes

Import Scenario

Export Scenario

Regulatory Landscape

Regulations, by Country

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

Key Conferences & Events, 2025-2026

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

Buying Criteria

Company Profiles

Flsmidth a/S

Continental Ag

Metso

Abb

Beumer Group

Nepean

Shandong Mining Machinery Group Co., Ltd

Herrenknecht Ag

Fenner Dunlop Australia Pty Ltd.

Takraf Gmbh

West River Conveyors

Terra Nova Technologies, Inc.

Semperit Ag Holding

Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd.

Feeco International, Inc.

Ske Industries

Dura Conveyor Belting Pvt. Ltd.

Sanwei Holding Group Co., Ltd

Miletech Conveyor Belt

Hebei Joyroll Conveyor Machinery Co., Ltd.

Shandong Land Bridge Rubber Co., Ltd.

Thejo Australia

Dmc Conveyor Services

Quarry Mining Llc

Btl Epc Ltd.

Allor Manufacturing/Plesh Industries

Nextore

Conveyor Manufacturers Australia

