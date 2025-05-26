$25+ BN Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Forecasts to 2030: Increasing Focus on Aircraft Modernization & Advancements in Feedstock Processing and Refining Technologies

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market by Fuel type(Biofuel, Hydrogen, PtL, GtL), by Biofuel Conversion Pathways (HEFA, FT, ATJ, Co-processing), by biofuel blending capacity (below 30%, 30% to 50%, Above 50%), Aircraft type and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sustainable aviation fuel market is estimated at USD 2.06 billion in 2025. It is projected to reach USD 25.62 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 65.5%. In terms of volume, the market is projected to grow from 0.30 billion gallons in 2025 to 3.68 billion gallons by 2030.

This report is a valuable resource for market leaders and newcomers, offering data that closely approximates revenue figures for the overall market and its subsegments. It equips stakeholders with a comprehensive understanding of the competitive landscape, facilitating informed decisions to enhance their market positioning and formulating effective go-to-market strategies. The report imparts valuable insights into the market dynamics, offering information on crucial factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, enabling stakeholders to gauge the market's pulse.

SAF is made from sustainable biomass, such as agricultural waste, used cooking oil, municipal solid waste, and non-food biomass. In recent years, SAF has emerged as the central solution to combat carbon neutrality and global climate objectives. The need for enhancing regulatory support, net-zero commitments by the aviation industry, and increased investments in SAF manufacturing technologies drive sustainable growth within this market globally.

The business & general aviation segment is estimated to account for the second-largest share in 2025.



Based on aircraft type, the sustainable aviation fuel market is categorized into commercial aviation, military aviation, business & general aviation, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). The business & general aviation segment is projected to account for the second-largest market share in the sustainable aviation fuel market. Business & general aviation, which covers charter flights, private jets, and non-commercial aircraft, has increased its focus on carbon footprint.



As a result, operators and manufacturers are increasingly turning to SAF to meet regulatory requirements and consumer expectations for greener operations. To serve regulatory mandates and customer expectations for cleaner aviation, operators and manufacturers prefer SAF as their solution. Major business jet companies, such as Bombardier, Gulfstream, and Dassault, are actively promoting SAF adoption by certifying their aircraft for SAF compatibility and incorporating it into operations. With the growth of the commercial aviation industry as the largest consumer of SAF, quick uptake and significant per-flight fuel consumption of business and general aircraft are projected to boost the segment's growth during the forecast period.



The airliner segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2025.



Based on end user, the airliner segment is estimated to be the largest market by 2025 due to the ongoing expansion of air travel for tourism and business purposes. Airlines are expanding their fleets and replacing older aircraft with more efficient and technologically superior to meet increasing passenger volumes and environmental requirements. In addition, the need for new routes and higher frequencies of flights is fueling investments in aircraft acquisition, maintenance, and onboard services, all of which contribute to the market strength of the airliner segment.

Furthermore, the airliner segment benefits significantly from substantial economies of scale and long-term strategic alliances with manufacturers and service providers. Airlines increasingly focus on improving passenger experience and operational efficiency through digitalization, such as integrating AI, IoT, and advanced analytics. With these developments, the airliner segment is set to continue its position as an aviation industry leader, contributing the largest share of the SAF market.



Europe is estimated to account for the second-largest share in 2025.



Europe is projected to account for the second-largest market due to robust regulatory support, aggressive climate policies, and a well-developed aviation infrastructure. The European Union has been leading the way in supporting SAF through measures like the ReFuelEU Aviation proposal, which requires rising SAF blending ratios over time. Moreover, the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) encourages airlines to lower emissions further, compelling carriers to use cleaner fuel options such as SAF.



The Netherlands, France, Germany, and the UK are already investing in SAF production plants and setting up supply chains to cater to future demand. The presence of major SAF producers, such as SkyNRG and Neste, also characterizes Europe. In addition, European airlines are increasingly using SAF in aircraft as fuel, increasing their availability to commercial and general aviation planes. These collective efforts and infrastructure preparedness make Europe the second-largest market share in 2025.

Insights Covered by the Report

Analysis of key drivers and factors, such as advancements in feedstock processing and refining technologies, increasing adoption of fuel-efficient aircraft engines, and stringent environmental regulatory mandates

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on sustainable aviation fuel solutions offered by the top players in the market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the sustainable aviation fuel market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets across varied regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the sustainable aviation fuel market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players in the sustainable aviation fuel market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 340 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $25.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 65.5% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Advancements in Feedstock Processing and Refining Technologies

Increasing Adoption of Fuel-Efficient Aircraft Engines

Stringent Environmental Regulatory Mandates

Restraints

High Production Cost

Limited Feedstock Availability

Opportunities

Rising Depletion of Fossil Fuels

Growing Focus on Reducing Greenhouse Emissions

Increasing Focus on Aircraft Modernization

Challenges

Integration of Saf Supply Chain With Existing Jet Fuel Supply Chain

Lack of Sufficient Funding For Demonstration of Saf Technologies

Infrastructural Limitations

Case Studies

All Nippon Airways (Ana) Incorporated Neste'S Saf To Reduce Lifecycle Greenhouse Emissions

United Airlines Demonstrated Seamless Replacement of Traditional Jet Fuel With Saf

Air New Zealand's Initiative Transformed Woody Waste Into Saf

Organizations Involved in Saf Programs

Sustainable Aviation Fuel User Group (Safug)

Corsia: International Agreement

Iata Net Zero Commitment

Airport Carbon Accreditation

Clean Skies For Tomorrow

Eu Clean Aviation Joint Undertaking

European Green Deal

National Funding Programs

International Air Transport Association

Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (Caafi)

Nordic & Nisa Initiatives For Sustainable Aviation

Air Transport Action Group

International Civil Aviation Organization (Icao)

International Renewable Energy Agency

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Bioforming Process

Lignocellulosic Biomass Pretreatment Technologies

Adjacent Technologies

Advanced Feedstock Processing

Digital Fuel Tracking & Blockchain For Emission Auditing

Complementary Technologies

Carbon Capture and Utilization (Ccu)

Hydrogen Electrolysis

Impact of AI/Generative AI on Saf Market

Feedstock Optimization

Process Efficiency and Yield Improvement

Predictive Supply Chain Management

Lifecycle and Emission Modeling

Accelerated R&D and Innovation

Industry Trends

Technology Trends

Ethanol-To-Jet (Etj) Technology

Advanced Gasification

Hydrocracking Technology

Unicracking by Fischer-Tropsch

Ft Catalysts

Saf-Compatible Turbine Generator

Impact of Megatrends

Internet of Things (Iot) For Emission Monitoring

Artificial Intelligence (AI) For Feedstock Optimization

Digital Twins For Fuel Blend Experiments

Collaborative Industry Platforms For Knowledge Sharing

Company Profiles

Key Players

Neste Business Overview Products/Solutions Offered Recent Developments The Analyst's View Key Strengths Strategic Choices Weaknesses and Competitive Threats Totalenergies

World Energy, Llc

Eni S.P.A

Omv Aktiengesellschaft

Shell International B.V.

Gevo

Velocys Ltd.

Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels, Llc

Skynrg B.V.

Topsoe a/S

Aemetis, Inc.

World Kinect Corporation

Phillips 66 Company

Alder Energy, Llc

Moeve

Preem Ab

Bp P.L.C.

Repsol

Other Players

Atmosfair Gmbh

Saf Plus International Group

Cemvita

Dg Fuels, Llc

Wastefuel

Red Rock Biofuels

Air Company Holdings Inc

Dimensional Energy

Virent, Inc.

Sgp Bioenergy Holdings, Llc

