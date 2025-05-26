Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Research and Forecast Report 2025-2030: Europe Emerges as Key Player in Digital Twin Healthcare Market, Second to North America

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Twins in Healthcare Market by Component (Software, Services), Application (Personalized Medicine, Drug Discovery, Medical Education, Workflow Optimization), End User (Providers, Research & Academia, Payers), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital twin healthcare market is poised for remarkable growth in 2024, driven by the expanding applications of digital twins and substantial investments from both public and private sectors. The market is expected to surge to USD 59.94 billion by 2030 from USD 4.47 billion in 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 68.0% during this period. Public and private sectors are keenly investing in digital twin technologies, recognizing their potential to revolutionize innovation and boost operational efficiency.

Valencia-based Quibim is a leader in leveraging imaging biomarkers for precision medicine. Recently, Quibim secured USD 50.6 million in a Series A funding round aimed at establishing a foothold in the United States. This strategic move is seen as pivotal in advancing human digital twins, dynamic models that aid health monitoring, enhance patient stratification, increase drug development success rates, and enable pre-implementation treatment testing.

By application, the surgical planning & medical education segment claimed the largest market share in 2024.

The dominance of this segment is attributed to the fusion of digital twins with virtual reality platforms, significantly enhancing surgical training for residents. This technology allows for simulations tailored to individual patients' unique anatomical and physiological attributes, offering trainees a realistic experience and performance tracking through intraoperative metrics. Several companies have developed medical anatomy and surgical procedure simulations to reduce cadaver dependence and promote interactive learning.

By end user, the healthcare providers segment commanded the largest market share in 2024.

This segment's growth is linked to its critical role in workflow management and surgical planning. Digital twins provide benefits such as accurate patient modeling, personalized treatment planning, and continuous monitoring, all of which improve clinical decision-making and patient outcomes.

Europe secured the second-largest market share in 2024 by region.

This is due to increased technological investments and the application of digital twins in research and genomics. The European Institute of Innovation & Technology (EIT) Health Germany reports that digital twins are being employed across European nations to enhance medication prescriptions. French firm ExactCure specializes in digital health, focusing on preventing adverse drug effects. DigiTwins utilizes advanced omics, sensing, computing, and communication technologies, enabling completely personalized and preventive medicine, heralding a significant paradigm shift in healthcare.

This report provides insights on:

Drivers such as burgeoning investments in developed and emerging technology adoption, rising demand for personalized medicine, and increased funding and investment in digital twin startups. Restraints include concerns over accuracy and privacy in digital twin systems and high implementation costs. Opportunities and challenges are also examined.

Product/Service Development & Innovation: Detailed insights into upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product and service launches.

Market Development: Comprehensive data on lucrative emerging markets by type, component, application, end user, and region.

Market Diversification: Information about product portfolios, expanding geographic reach, recent developments, and investments.

Competitive Assessment: Thorough analysis of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of leading players.

