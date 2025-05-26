Dynamic Positioning System Market Research and Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Linefit Segment Leads Growth in DP Systems, Enhancing Vessel Efficiency

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dynamic Positioning System Market by Equipment Class (Class 1, Class 2, Class 3), System (Position Reference & Tracking, Thruster & Propulsion, Power Management, DP Control, Motion & Environment Sensor), Fit, Ship Type & Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The dynamic positioning system market is set to experience considerable growth, projected to rise from USD 6.36 billion in 2025 to USD 8.65 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3%.

This expansion is driven by several factors, including increased offshore oil and gas exploration and production, which necessitates vessels equipped to maintain stability in complex environments. Furthermore, the growth of offshore wind energy and renewable marine infrastructure demands reliable DP systems for the installation and maintenance of turbines and equipment at sea. The adoption of autonomous and advanced marine technologies further accelerates the integration of sophisticated DP systems, enhancing safety, control, and efficiency.

Prominent players in the dynamic positioning system market include Kongsberg Maritime (Norway), Wartsila (Finland), GE Vernova (US), ABB (Switzerland), and Brunvoll AS (Norway).

The thruster & propulsion systems segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

Thruster and propulsion systems are essential for ensuring vessel positioning and movement control, particularly in harsh conditions. The precise sizing and positioning of these components are integral to effective station-keeping, especially in DP2 and DP3 systems that require operational thrusters even during a failure scenario. Backup functionalities are vital for transitioning to a safe mode in the event of a thruster or system failure. Auxiliary systems such as lubrication, cooling, and power supply are critical for thruster operations, while controls for pitch and RPM, along with feedback systems, ensure responsive performance. Thruster safety features like emergency stops, alarms, and real-time monitoring are crucial for maintaining vessel security, underscoring their significance in the dynamic positioning system market.

Linefit is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

The linefit segment is rapidly expanding, focusing on the integration of thrusters, power management, and DP control systems into vessels during construction. This approach is cost-effective and enhances system integration, ensuring efficient implementation for new-build ships. By incorporating dynamic positioning technology from the onset, linefit caters to the evolving needs of modern maritime operations, reducing installation costs and preparing vessels for optimal performance.

Europe is expected to be the leading market for dynamic positioning systems during the forecast period.

Europe emerges as the largest dynamic positioning system market globally, driven by a robust offshore energy sector, particularly in the North Sea. Nations such as France, Norway, the UK, the Netherlands, and Denmark lead in offshore oil, gas, and renewable wind energy, increasing demand for innovative station-keeping systems. European maritime firms emphasize safety, environmental compliance, and technological advancement, urging DP system manufacturers to develop systems with enhanced backup, automation, and energy efficiency.

The emergence of substantial floating wind projects further expands the application of DP systems beyond traditional oil and gas roles. Backed by government policies supporting sustainable practices and autonomous shipping, Europe's market for advanced DP systems is poised for steady growth through 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise of Offshore Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Activities

Expansion of Offshore Wind Energy and Renewable Marine Infrastructure

Rapid Adoption of Autonomous and Smart Marine Technologies

Restraints

High Upfront Cost of Dynamic Positioning Systems

Regulatory Compliance and Periodic System Audits

Opportunities

Retrofitting of Older Vessels With Modern Dynamic Positioning Systems

Increased Investments in Coastal Defense and Naval Modernization Programs

Emergence of Resident Subsea Systems

Challenges

Interoperability Across Multi-Vendor Navigation and Propulsion Systems

Maintenance of System Redundancy and Fail-Safe Mechanisms in Harsh Environments

Vulnerability To GNSS Spoofing Or Signal Loss in Remote Locations

Case Studies

Dynamic Positioning on Pioneering Spirit For Offshore Platform Removal

Deep Ocean Drilling With Dynamic Positioning Systems

Optimized Towing of Offshore Structures With Dynamic Positioning Technology

