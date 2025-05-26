Specialty Carbon Black Industry Report 2025-2034: Increasing Prominence of Specialty Carbon in the Plastics Industry & Rising Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Carbon Black Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Grade, Form, Function, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Specialty carbon black is utilized in various applications, such as printing, paints, coatings, plastics, fiber, and paper. The growth in the global specialty carbon black market is expected to be driven by its increasing use as a pigment in plastics. However, government regulations regarding its utilization and volatile raw material prices are anticipated to hinder the market growth in the upcoming future.



Carbon black is a high-tech raw material with well-defined qualities that is extensively employed in a variety of applications such as plastics, tires, and coatings. Specialty carbon black is utilized in a range of coatings, polymers, and printing applications, among others. Rising investments in research and development activities are expected to boost the growth of specialty carbon black. Specialty carbon black can be customized and utilized in various applications such as printing, paints, coatings, plastics, and fiber.

How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The specialty carbon black market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the specialty carbon black market.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the specialty carbon black market analyzed and profiled in the study involve specialty carbon black manufacturers. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the specialty carbon black market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Report Highlights

The growth of specialty carbon black is closely tied to the plastics industry and the production of paint, coatings, and battery electrodes. The demand for specialty carbon black is gradually growing in China, Asia-Pacific, and Japan owing to the presence of key producers such as Birla Carbon, PCBL Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, and Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

The specialty carbon black market is expected to be led by the plastics industry. Rising demand due to its UV protection and conductive properties is one of the key drivers behind the market growth.

The specialty carbon black market is dominated by the granular segment. This is due to the significant advances that have been made in handling and shipping granulated goods in recent years.

The specialty carbon black market is estimated to be led by the fiber grades of carbon black owing to its extensive utilization in textile, industrial, and non-woven materials.

The color segment is expected to have a significant share in the market. The primary function of specialty carbon black is coloring or pigmentation, which is the reason it is holding major share.

Asia-Pacific and Japan is anticipated to gain traction in terms of specialty carbon black production owing to the presence of key market players such as Cabot Corporation, Birla Carbon, Phillips Carbon Black Limited, and Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd., among others.

Market Dynamics

Following are the demand drivers for the specialty carbon black market:

Increasing Prominence of Specialty Carbon in the Plastics Industry

Rising Demand for Specialty Carbon Black for Lithium-Ion Batteries

The market is expected to face some limitations due to the following challenges:

High Cost of Specialty Carbon Black

Growing Environment Concern due to Usage of Specialty Carbon Black

Key Market Players

Conductive Grades of Carbon Black

Lion Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Dimacolor Co., Ltd.

Henan Xinxu Chemical Co., Ltd

Zaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Conductive and Other Grades of Carbon Black

Geotech International

Orion Engineered Carbons

Cabot Corporation

Birla Carbon

Phillips Carbon Black Limited (PCBL)

Klean Industries Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Stakeholder Analysis

1.2.1 Use Case

1.2.2 End User and Buying Criteria

1.3 Market Dynamics Overview

1.3.1 Market Drivers

1.3.2 Market Restraints

1.3.3 Market Opportunities

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Patent Analysis

1.6 Start-Up Landscape

1.7 Supply Chain Analysis

1.8 Value Chain Analysis

1.9 Global Pricing Analysis

1.10 Industry Attractiveness

1.11 Carbon Footprint Comparison for Specialty Carbon Black with Carbon Black and Lignin-Based Cellulose

1.12 Performance and Price Comparison of Specialty Carbon Black and Carbon Black



2. Specialty Carbon Black Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Specialty Carbon Black Market (by Application)

2.3.1 Plastics

2.3.2 Battery Electrodes

2.3.3 Paints and Coatings

2.3.4 Inks and Toners

2.3.5 Others



3. Specialty Carbon Black Market (by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Specialty Carbon Black Market (by Form)

3.3.1 Granular

3.3.2 Powder

3.4 Specialty Carbon Black Market (by Grade)

3.4.1 Conductive Carbon Black

3.4.2 Fiber Carbon Black

3.4.3 Food Carbon Black

3.4.4 Others

3.5 Specialty Carbon Black Market (by Function)

3.5.1 Color

3.5.2 UV Protection

3.5.3 Conductive

3.5.4 Others



4. Specialty Carbon Black Market by Region

Companies Featured

Orion Engineered Carbons

Cabot Corporation

Birla Carbon

PCBL Limited

Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd.

Continental Carbon

Imerys S.A.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

OMSK Carbon Group

Lion Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Denka Company Limited

Geotech International B.V.

Klean Industries Inc.

Black Bear Carbon B.V.

Beilum Carbon Chemical Limited

Zaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Dimacolor Co., Ltd.

Henan Xinxu Chemical Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2518zp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.