Sodium-Ion Batteries Industry Report 2025-2034 Featuring Key Players - Natron Energy, Ben'an Energy Technology, Faradion, Aquion Energy, and Altris

The sodium-ion batteries market is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate because of the inherent benefits of sodium-ion batteries, the fast installation of intermittent energy sources such as wind and solar, as well as the growing acceptance of low-speed electric vehicles such as e-bikes and e-rickshaws. According to the National Institution for Transforming India, demand for grid storage batteries in India is expected to rise to 260-gigawatt hours (GWh) by 2030.



India aims to generate 50% of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2030, resulting in a substantial demand for storage batteries. Furthermore, the International Energy Agency (IEA) anticipates that solar photovoltaic (PV), wind, and hydro are expected to generate roughly 80% of the world's electricity by 2050. Since sodium-ion batteries are a significant energy storage technology with additional advantages, the growing solar and wind energy industries are expected to create considerable opportunities for the sodium-ion batteries market.

With an increased worldwide focus on limited availability and high mining costs of lithium and lithium-based component, the shift to sustainable and cost-effective technologies brings significant sales and financing opportunities for sodium-ion batteries. This shift was prominently experienced in regions such as North America, Europe, and some Asian countries.

Key players in the sodium-ion batteries market analyzed and profiled in the study involve sodium-ion batteries manufacturers and the overall ecosystem. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the sodium-ion batteries market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the sodium-ion batteries market.



Sodium battery technologies have gained market traction and may be competitive with lithium-ion batteries in the coming years. However, in most countries, the commercialization and supply chain for sodium-ion batteries is still in the early stages. Most sodium-ion batteries are prototypes or in research and development (R&D); thus, the current market is dominated by other batteries such as lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries. With additional players entering the ecosystem in the coming years, the sodium-ion batteries industry is expected to expand significantly.



Increased research and development efforts are being undertaken to improve the energy density of sodium-ion batteries and develop new electrolyte technologies, which are growing in response to rising public concern and government restrictions associated with a spike in lithium-ion price and emissions. For instance, in August 2022, Scientists in Japan developed sodium-ion batteries utilizing carbon micro lattices produced with a low-cost three-dimensional (3D) printer. In addition to reducing the size of the battery and lowering production costs, the resultant anode allows for rapid transit of energy-generating ions.



In 2024, the sodium-ion batteries market in the application sector segment was dominated by large scale stationary energy storage, owning to the consistent expansion of renewable energy capacity globally.

In 2024, the sodium-ion batteries market was estimated to be led by non-aqueous in terms of technology, owning to its high electrochemical stability that exceeds 4 volts (V).

During the forecast period (2025-2034), North America and Europe are anticipated to gain traction in terms of sodium-ion batteries market production owing to the R&D advancements and supportive government initiatives in the regions.

Lower cost of sodium-ion batteries compared to the counterparts

Growing support government through investment in advanced energy storage technologies

Rising Renewable Energy Generation

Increasing R&D Activities on Sodium-Ion Batteries

Lack of Industrial Supply Chain

Intense Competition from Other Advanced Battery Technologies

Aqueous

Natron Energy, Inc.

Ben'an Energy Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Non-Aqueous

Faradion Limited

Aquion Energy

Altris AB

