Digital Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2025-2035: Rising Fundings and Investment in Digital Therapeutics and Expanding Applications Driving Opportunities

The global digital therapeutics market includes clinically validated software and devices that are evidence-based. These tools are intended for the treatment of a wide range of diseases and conditions. Furthermore, digital therapeutics can be used either on their own or in combination with other devices to manage both physical and behavioural health issues.

China led the Asia-Pacific digital therapeutics market in 2024, driven by its large population facing chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases. Digital therapeutics provides effective and accessible solutions for managing these health issues. The Chinese government acknowledges the potential of digital therapeutics and is actively supporting its development and adoption to improve healthcare delivery and outcomes.

Product/Innovation Strategy: The global digital therapeutics market is extensively segmented across various categories, such as product type, application, sales channel, and region. Each region undergoes a detailed analysis based on digital therapeutics product type, application, and sales channel. This segmentation offers readers a clear overview of which digital therapeutics segments currently dominate the market, and which ones are well-positioned for growth in the future.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: Synergistic activities represented the largest share of key developments, with approximately 64.44% of all developments in the global digital therapeutics market occurring between January 2020 and November 2023.



Competitive Strategy: The global digital therapeutics market is home to numerous established players, each offering product portfolios that address a wide array of conditions. Key players analysed and profiled in the study include prominent companies providing diverse digital therapeutics solutions for treatment, patient care, and preventive applications.



Market Dynamics

Impact Analysis:

Increased Accessibility of Care

Improved Patient Engagement and Adherence

Enhanced Data Collection and Analysis

Reduced Costs of Healthcare Delivery

Market Demand Drivers

Multiple Benefits Provided by Digital Therapeutics over Traditional Treatment

Continuous Technological Advancements Driving the Adoption of Digital Therapeutics

Increasing Demand for Cost-Effective Solutions Creating a Demand for Digital Therapeutics

Market Restraints:

Data Privacy and Security Concerns

Lack of Standardized Reimbursement Models

Market Opportunities:

Expanding Applications of Digital Therapeutics

Rising Fundings and Investment in Digital Therapeutics

Key Market Players

Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.

Lark Technologies, Inc.

2Morrow Inc.

Click Therapeutics, Inc.

Biofourmis Inc.

Glooko, Inc.

CureApp, Inc.

Cognoa, Inc.

Omada Health, Inc.

Cara Care

Neurotrack Technologies, Inc.

Kaia Health

ResMed Inc.

Vida Health

Vivante Health, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope of the Study



1. Global Digital Therapeutics Market Overview

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Trend 1: Expansion across Therapeutic Area

1.1.2 Trend 2: Integration with the Healthcare Ecosystem

1.1.3 Trend 3: Utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) with Digital Therapeutics

1.2 Value Chain Analysis

1.3 Funding Activities

1.4 Regulatory Framework

1.5 Patent Analysis



2. Market Dynamics

2.1.1 Impact Analysis

2.1.2 Market Drivers

2.1.3 Market Restraints

2.1.4 Market Opportunities



3. Global Digital Therapeutics Market Analysis (By Product Type), $Million, 2024-2035

3.1 Overview

3.2 Growth-Share Matrix

3.3 Product Type

3.4 Software

3.5 Devices



4. Global Digital Therapeutics Market Analysis (By Application), $ Million, 2024-2035

4.1 Overview

4.2 Growth-Share Matrix

4.3 Application Summary

4.4 Treatment/Patient Care-Related Applications

4.4.1 Diabetes

4.4.2 Neurological Disorders

4.4.3 Smoking Cessation

4.4.4 Chronic Respiratory Disorders

4.4.5 Gastrointestinal Disorders

4.4.6 Cardiovascular Disorders

4.4.7 Medication Adherence

4.4.8 Rehabilitation and Patient Care

4.4.9 Others

4.5 Preventive Applications

4.5.1 Nutrition Management

4.5.2 Lifestyle Management

4.5.3 Others



5. Global Digital Therapeutics Market Analysis (By Sales Channel), $Million, 2024-2035

5.1 Overview

5.2 Sales Channel Summary

5.3 Business-to-Business

5.3.1 Insurance Providers/Corporate Employer

5.3.2 Pharmaceutical Companies

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Business-to-Customer

5.4.1 Patients

5.4.2 Caregivers



6. Global Digital Therapeutics Market Analysis (By Region), $ Million, 2024-2035

6.1 Regional Summary

6.2 North America

6.2.1 Regional Overview

6.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

6.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market Growth

6.2.4 U.S.

6.2.5 Canada

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Regional Overview

6.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

6.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market Growth

6.3.4 U.K.

6.3.5 Germany

6.3.6 France

6.3.7 Italy

6.3.8 Spain

6.3.9 Rest-of-Europe

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.4.1 Regional Overview

6.4.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

6.4.3 Factors Challenging the Market Growth

6.4.4 China

6.4.5 Japan

6.4.6 India

6.4.7 Australia

6.4.8 South Korea

6.4.9 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

6.5 Latin America

6.5.1 Regional Overview

6.5.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

6.5.3 Factors Challenging the Market Growth

6.5.4 Brazil

6.5.5 Mexico

6.5.6 Rest-of-Latin America

6.6 Middle East and Africa

6.6.1 Regional Overview

6.6.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

6.6.3 Factors Challenging the Market Growth

6.6.4 KSA

6.6.5 U.A.E.

6.6.6 Israel

6.6.7 South Africa

6.6.8 Rest-of-Middle East and Africa



7. Global Digital Therapeutics Market - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

7.1 Next Frontiers

7.2 Competitive Analysis

7.3 Global Ecosystem Glimpse

7.4 Geographic Assessment

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Key Competitors

7.4.4 Target Customers

7.4.5 Analyst Perspective

