Proteomics Market Global and Regional Analysis and Forecasts, 2024-2025 & 2034: Increasing Automation for End-to-End Proteomics Workflow, Significant Number of Collaborations Among Market Players

The global proteomics market is projected to reach $109.71 billion by 2034 from $33.92 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 12.46% during the forecast period 2024-2034. Key factors driving this growth include technological advancements in mass spectrometry and next-generation sequencing, which improve the accuracy of proteomics analysis.



The rising demand for personalized medicine, particularly for biomarker discovery and disease profiling, is another major driver. Additionally, increased research funding, strategic collaborations, and the need for early disease detection and effective diagnostics further support market expansion. With an aging population and a higher prevalence of chronic diseases, the demand for proteomics in healthcare and research is expected to continue to rise, ensuring the market sustained growth.





Proteomics has significantly advanced disease understanding by uncovering molecular mechanisms in conditions like cancer, cardiovascular, and neurological disorders. It plays a vital role in biomarker discovery, enabling early, precise, and non-invasive diagnostics. In personalized medicine, proteomics supports tailored treatment strategies based on individual protein profiles.

The field also aids drug development by identifying new targets and facilitating the study of protein-therapeutic interactions. Clinically, proteomics improves disease monitoring, treatment planning, and therapeutic assessments. Additionally, it drives technological innovation in analytical tools such as mass spectrometry and protein arrays, influencing broader scientific progress.



The market is expanding in regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, with Asia-Pacific experiencing rapid growth due to increasing investments in healthcare and biotechnology. Together, these elements drive the continued evolution and growth of the proteomics market globally.

China dominated the Asia-Pacific proteomics market in 2022, driven by several key factors. The country has made substantial investments in healthcare, biotechnology, and life sciences research, positioning itself as a leader in the region. China robust infrastructure, large population, and government initiatives, such as the ""Made in China 2025 plan, which emphasizes technological innovation, have further accelerated advancements in proteomics technologies.



In addition, China has become a hub for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, fostering an environment conducive to research and development in areas such as drug discovery, personalized medicine, and biomarker identification. The growing demand for proteomics in clinical diagnostics, coupled with the country increasing focus on precision medicine, has bolstered market growth.



Moreover, the rapid adoption of advanced proteomics technologies, such as mass spectrometry and next-generation sequencing, has allowed China to expand its research capabilities and enhance its position in the global market. With a strong emphasis on improving healthcare outcomes and expanding its scientific capabilities, China is expected to continue to lead the proteomics market in the Asia-Pacific region for the foreseeable future.

Market Segmentation Highlights

Based on offering, the proteomics market is led by product, which held a 72.53% share in 2022.

Based on application, the proteomics market is led by drug discovery, which held a 53.64% share in 2022.

Based on end user, the proteomics market is led by academic and research institutions, which held a 51.50% share in 2022.

Key Market Players

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-rad Laboratories

Revvity, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Takara Bio Inc.

Merck KGaA

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 176 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $33.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $109.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



1 Market

1.1 Market Outlook

1.1.1 Comparative Advantages and Disadvantages of Proteomics Over Other Omics

1.1.2 Proteomics Techniques by Introduction with Principles and Advantages/Limitations

1.2 Key Findings

1.3 Proteomics Market Scenario

1.3.1 Realistic Scenario

1.3.2 Optimistic Scenario

1.3.3 Pessimistic Scenario

1.4 Industry Outlook

1.4.1 Supply Chain Overview

1.5 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.5.1 Increasing Automation for End-to-End Proteomics Workflow

1.5.2 Significant Number of Collaborations among Market Players

1.5.3 Growing Proteomics Research to Identify Disease Biomarkers

1.6 Patent Analysis

1.6.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country, Year)

1.7 Regulatory Framework

1.7.1 U.S.

1.7.1.1 Regulatory Requirements for Proteomics Products Intended as Medical Devices

1.7.1.2 Regulatory Requirements for Research Use Only (RUO) Products

1.7.1.3 Requirements under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) for Clinical Proteomics Labs

1.7.2 European Union (EU)

1.7.2.1 Regulatory Requirements for Proteomics Products Intended as Medical Devices

1.7.2.1.1 EU Medical Device Regulation

1.7.2.1.2 EU In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation

1.7.2.2 Regulatory Requirements for Clinical Proteomics Labs in the EU

1.7.3 Japan

1.7.3.1 Regulatory Requirements for Proteomics Products Intended as Medical Devices

1.7.3.2 Regulatory Requirements for Clinical Proteomics Labs in Japan

1.7.4 China

1.7.4.1 Regulatory Requirements for Proteomics Products Intended as Medical Devices

1.7.5 Brazil

1.7.5.1 Regulatory Requirements for Proteomics Products Intended as Medical Devices

1.7.5.2 Regulatory Requirements for Clinical Proteomics Labs in Brazil

1.8 Product Benchmarking

1.9 Market Dynamics Overview

1.9.1 Market Drivers

1.9.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

1.9.1.2 Increasing Technological Advancements

1.9.1.3 Advancements in Personalized Medicine and Drug Discovery

1.9.2 Market Restraints

1.9.2.1 Shortage of Skilled Professionals

1.9.2.2 Complexity in Analyzing Data of Proteomics Research

1.9.3 Market Opportunities

1.9.3.1 Progress in Nanoproteomics Platforms to Enhance and Thoroughly Analyze Natural Protein Complexes



2 Global Proteomics Market (by Offering), $Million, 2022-2034

2.1 Product

2.1.1 Kits and Reagents

2.1.2 Instruments

2.1.2.1 Spectroscopy

2.1.2.2 Chromatography

2.1.2.3 Electrophoresis

2.1.2.4 Others

2.1.3 Software

2.2 Service



3 Global Proteomics Market (by Application), $Million, 2022-2034

3.1 Drug Discovery

3.2 Clinical Diagnostics

3.2.1 Cancer

3.2.2 Infectious Disease

3.2.3 Others

3.3 Others



4 Global Proteomics Market (by End User), $Million, 2022-2034

4.1 Biopharmaceutical Companies

4.2 Academic and Research Institutions

4.3 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

4.4 Others



5 Global Proteomics Market (by Region), $Million, 2022-2034

5.1 Regional Summary

5.2 North America

5.2.1 Regional Overview

5.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

5.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

5.2.4 North America Proteomics Market, by Application

5.2.5 North America Proteomics Market, by Offering

5.2.5.1 North America Proteomics Market, by Product

5.2.6 U.S.

5.2.7 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5 Latin America

5.6 Middle East and Africa



6 Global NGS in Proteomics Market

6.1 NGS in Proteomics

6.1.1 Purpose of NGS in Proteomics

6.1.2 Application of NGS in Proteomics

6.1.2.1 Advantages of NGS-based Proteomics

6.1.2.2 Challenges in NGS-based Proteomics

6.1.2.3 Future Trends of NGS in Proteomics

6.1.3 NGS in Large-Scale Proteomics

6.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

6.2.1 By Application

6.2.2 By End User



7 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

7.1 Global Proteomics Market: Competitive Landscape

7.1.1 Corporate Strategies, January 2022-December 2024

7.1.2 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions

7.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

7.1.4 New Offerings

7.2 Company Profiles

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Top Products/Services

7.2.3 Top Competitors

7.2.4 Target Customers

7.2.5 Key Personnel

7.2.6 Analyst View

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Applied Biomics

Biognosys AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Illumina, Inc.

Merck KGaA

MS Bioworks

Promega Corporation

Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd.

Revvity, Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

