Columbus has completed strategic review

Company announcement no. 6/2025

As announced in company announcement no. 1/2025 of January 17th, 2025, Columbus has conducted a strategic review to evaluate possible changes in the ownership structure, mergers or other consolidation. During the period of the review, the global financial markets have been considerably affected by increased uncertainty, leading to a significant slowdown in M&A transactions. The Board of Directors has concluded that the obtainable premium associated with a change of ownership is at an unsatisfactory level, hence the Board has decided to end the strategic review without changes to the ownership structure.

However, the global slowdown in M&A transactions does offer interesting acquisition opportunities for Columbus to evaluate given the conservative debt level and strong cashflow of Columbus.

Columbus will continue its strategic transformation and pursue further growth and margin improvement as outlined in the EBITDA15 plan. Columbus has identified the introduction of the agentic workforce as a significant driver of growth in the coming years and is well positioned to take lead in this transformation.

