On 04 December 2024, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 2.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 June 2025.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 19 May 2025 to 23 May 2025:


  		Number
of shares 		Avg. purchase
price, DKK 		Transaction value, DKK
19 May 2025  60,000  167.58  10,054,800
20 May 2025  49,746  169.02  8,408,069
21 May 2025  50,000  170.16  8,508,000
22 May 2025  55,000  170.71  9,389,050
23 May 2025  50,000  170.99  8,549,500
Accumulated for the period  264,746
  		 44,909,419
Accumulated under the programme  11,811,533
  		 1,814,709,353


Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 7,188,361 treasury shares corresponding to 1.176% of the total share capital.

